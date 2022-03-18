Five things to do this weekend

ROCHESTER — There’s nothing to do? What, are you living in a cave? Here are five things from live music to an actual cave tour happening this weekend.

Carriage House at Taco JED

Carriage House is a husband and wife Americana/folk duo based in Red Wing. The couple moved to Southeast Minnesota from Indianapolis after having toured nationwide in their converted van.

Where: Taco JED, 808 Broadway Ave South

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 25.

How much: free

Church Basement Ladies

Contributed / Mayo Civic Center

Actors portray multiple roles to bring to life a funny and heartwarming reflection of the behind-the-scenes moment at a rural Minnesota church.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30, Civic Center Drive

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 26.

How much: $30 - $40

Quarry Hill Nature Center cave tour and history hike

People can get a glimpse of what things are like underground at the Quarry Hill Nature Center’s cave tour Sunday, March 27. Nature center staff lead people on a tour of the sandstone storage cave that served the former Rochester State Hospital.

Where: Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road NE

When: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27.

How much: $4, free for members

Treedome’s March hoedown

Treedome, Rochester’s new independent creative studio shop hosts Comatose and Glowingtide for a spring concert. Check out the shop that offers books, zines, records, tapes, skateboards and more while catching live music.

Where: Treedome, 309 Broadway Ave. South

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, March 27.

Human Stories by Diversity Council and Thesis Beer Project

Thesis Beer Project, July 24, 2019, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As part of an ongoing community education and understanding initiative, the Diversity Council of Rochester and Thesis Beer Project present a workshop to broaden and build our understanding and empathy for other individuals who have lived different experiences than our own. This is part of the Diversity Council’s ongoing community education initiative, "Listen, Learn, Act" and Thesis Beer Project’s “For the Good and Thirsty” project.

Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St., SW

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, March 27.

How much: free