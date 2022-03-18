Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
News | Local

Five things to do this weekend

Explore the city, explore a cave, or go underground with some church ladies.

QHNC cave tour 031322.JPG
Jenna Daire, naturalist at Quarry Hill Nature Center, leads a cave tour of the sandstone storage cave that served the former Rochester State Hospital Sunday, March 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 18, 2022 02:36 PM
ROCHESTER — There’s nothing to do? What, are you living in a cave? Here are five things from live music to an actual cave tour happening this weekend.

Carriage House at Taco JED

Carriage House is a husband and wife Americana/folk duo based in Red Wing. The couple moved to Southeast Minnesota from Indianapolis after having toured nationwide in their converted van.

Where: Taco JED, 808 Broadway Ave South

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 25.

How much: free

Church Basement Ladies

Church basement ladies.jpg
Contributed / Mayo Civic Center

Actors portray multiple roles to bring to life a funny and heartwarming reflection of the behind-the-scenes moment at a rural Minnesota church.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30, Civic Center Drive

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 26.

How much: $30 - $40

Quarry Hill Nature Center cave tour and history hike

People can get a glimpse of what things are like underground at the Quarry Hill Nature Center’s cave tour Sunday, March 27. Nature center staff lead people on a tour of the sandstone storage cave that served the former Rochester State Hospital.

Where: Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road NE

When: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27.

How much: $4, free for members

Treedome’s March hoedown

Treedome, Rochester’s new independent creative studio shop hosts Comatose and Glowingtide for a spring concert. Check out the shop that offers books, zines, records, tapes, skateboards and more while catching live music.

Where: Treedome, 309 Broadway Ave. South

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, March 27.

Human Stories by Diversity Council and Thesis Beer Project

11e42797846423727159dd1774c96f75.jpg
Thesis Beer Project, July 24, 2019, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As part of an ongoing community education and understanding initiative, the Diversity Council of Rochester and Thesis Beer Project present a workshop to broaden and build our understanding and empathy for other individuals who have lived different experiences than our own. This is part of the Diversity Council’s ongoing community education initiative, "Listen, Learn, Act" and Thesis Beer Project’s “For the Good and Thirsty” project.

Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St., SW

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, March 27.

How much: free

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band parades the pubs for St. Patrick's Day
The band was welcomed by packed and eager crowds at the dozen venues they performed at in Rochester.
March 17, 2022 03:34 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
5f05e3277a3ebc6d399242c90f0c98a3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gray Duck Oscar party is back after COVID break
Film fans are invited to watch the industry's biggest awards night live at a gala event in Rochester.
March 16, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
unnamed (7).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Oscar-nominated films, improv theater or just junk the whole weekend
Movies, live shows and a vintage junk sale are a few of the happenings in Rochester this weekend.
March 15, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
