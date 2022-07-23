SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Five-year transit plan, recommendations headed to council

Rochester City Council will receive an update related to city bus service on Monday.

bus.jpg
Commuters board a Rochester Public Transit bus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, along Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 23, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Recommended changes to Rochester’s public transit operations will be reviewed Monday.

The Rochester City Council is slated to be briefed at 3:30 p.m. Monday on the status of the city’s next Transit Development Plan, which seeks to outline five-year goals for the system that includes standard buses, as well as the Zumbro Independent Passenger Service.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic Q & A: Pools are a great way to have summer fun, but keep the water and your hands clean
Cryptosporidium is the biggest concern after drowning when it comes to fun in the water this summer.
July 23, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 3 candidates record videos related to budget priorities
The two candidates for the commissioner district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 23, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

“RPT’s approach to the TDP update is to build upon the goals, policies, and comprehensive plans adopted by the city,” Transit Operations Specialist Bradley Bobbitt wrote in a report to the council. “The timing of this TDP will provide guidance to the efforts impacted from COVID, Second Street bus rapid transit, bus electrification, changes in levels of ridership, updated general land use, and changes to economic patterns.”

The transit system provided 2.1 million rides on standard buses in 2019 and 38,000 through ZIPS during the same year.

The new five-year plan proposes extending hours of operation for some services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s planned presentation will include several recommendations for the council to consider as part of the plan, which is expected to be presented for approval at a later meeting. Among the recommendations in the draft plan are:

  • Extending select weekday route hours to evenings and weekends to create “core service” routes. 
  • Combining some routes to create dedicated north-south and east-west crosstown routes to reduce needed downtown transfers.
  • Increasing frequency for routes with higher ridership as needed.
  • Implementing new routes and expanding others to serve emerging transit needs in the next five years. 

As the city prepares to implement a bus rapid-transit system to serve downtown along Second Street, the possibility of adjusting existing downtown routes could also be considered. The rapid-transit system is expected to start in 2026, if federal funding is approved.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of July 25 include:

Rochester

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.
  • Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
  • Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.
  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

  • Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools

  • School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.
Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILUPCOMING MEETINGS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Cannon Falls map.png
Local
Cannon Falls cemetery stabbing a false report
Cannon Falls Police Department was investigating a stabbing in a cemetery Friday evening before the alleged victim admitted the attack didn't happen.
July 23, 2022 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Camilla and Me
Exclusive
Business
In tiny Frontenac, Camilla and Me continues to turn heads
An eye-catching vintage store on Highway 61 gets even brighter.
July 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Fire
Local
SE Rochester mobile homes sustain significant damage in Friday fire
The Rochester Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to multiple calls of a structure fire on the 1600 block of Marion Road SE. The fire extended to the adjacent mobile home, causing significant damage.
July 22, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos related to budget priorities
The four candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 22, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen