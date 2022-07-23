Five-year transit plan, recommendations headed to council

ROCHESTER — Recommended changes to Rochester’s public transit operations will be reviewed Monday.

The Rochester City Council is slated to be briefed at 3:30 p.m. Monday on the status of the city’s next Transit Development Plan, which seeks to outline five-year goals for the system that includes standard buses, as well as the Zumbro Independent Passenger Service.

“RPT’s approach to the TDP update is to build upon the goals, policies, and comprehensive plans adopted by the city,” Transit Operations Specialist Bradley Bobbitt wrote in a report to the council. “The timing of this TDP will provide guidance to the efforts impacted from COVID, Second Street bus rapid transit, bus electrification, changes in levels of ridership, updated general land use, and changes to economic patterns.”

The transit system provided 2.1 million rides on standard buses in 2019 and 38,000 through ZIPS during the same year.

The new five-year plan proposes extending hours of operation for some services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s planned presentation will include several recommendations for the council to consider as part of the plan, which is expected to be presented for approval at a later meeting. Among the recommendations in the draft plan are:



Extending select weekday route hours to evenings and weekends to create “core service” routes.

Combining some routes to create dedicated north-south and east-west crosstown routes to reduce needed downtown transfers.

Increasing frequency for routes with higher ridership as needed.

Implementing new routes and expanding others to serve emerging transit needs in the next five years.

As the city prepares to implement a bus rapid-transit system to serve downtown along Second Street, the possibility of adjusting existing downtown routes could also be considered. The rapid-transit system is expected to start in 2026, if federal funding is approved.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of July 25 include:

Rochester

City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County



Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools

