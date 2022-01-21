SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Flags to be flown at-half staff for former fire responder with Rochester ties

Gov. Tim Walz ordered Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, that U.S. and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of the Rev. Brian Alnes.

American Flag
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 21, 2022 02:51 PM
ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen first responder and one-time Rochester youth pastor.

U.S. and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in honor of the Rev. Brian Alnes.

Alnes died on Jan. 4, 2022, due to complications from a medical condition obtained during the line of duty service.

“Reverend Alnes was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Reverend Alnes for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Alnes served for eight years as a first responder and firefighter with the Crystal Fire Department and as a first responder in Swanville. He also served as a reserve chaplain for both the Morrison County and Todd County sheriff’s offices.

Alnes lived in Rochester in the early 2000s and served as a youth pastor at Salem Road Covenant Church.

01.22.22 Brian Alnes proclamation by inforumdocs on Scribd

