Flick pulls out of race for state Senate

ROCHESTER — Sara Flick of Rochester announced on Twitter today that she is no longer running for Senate District 25, a surprising development given that she was seen as a strong contender to flip the seat now held by GOP Sen. Dave Senjem.

Flick was a first-time DFL candidate when she ran in 2020, losing by three percentage points to Senjem. Given her strong showing, she announced in October of last year that she was running again.

Flick appeared poised for an even better electoral showing, after redistricting reshaped her district from a GOP/DFL hybrid to one with a distinct Democratic lean.

In her statement, Flick said the time was not right for her to make another run for state Senate. She is raising a young family and is expecting a baby girl in the next week or so.

“When I became a candidate for State Senate in 2020 and again in 2022, I was driven by one overarching purpose: to make our community stronger and the lives of my neighbors a little bit easier. I believe the pathway to greater economic prosperity, justice and opportunity for Rochester and our state depends on our leaders willing to see common ground and listen to good ideas no matter where they come from, and I believe there are so many people who share that vision,” she said.

“However, after careful consideration about the critical nature of this race, and the reality that a week from now, my husband Bryant, 5-year-old Owen, and I will welcome our new baby girl to our family, I have come to the difficult realization that now is not the time pursue elected office,” she said.

“Our district needs someone who can devote themselves fully to winning this race — something that is simply not realistic for me and our family at this time. And so I am ending my race for the State Senate today,” she said

Rochester covers two state Senate seats that are seen as competitive territory by the state DFL. Flipping one or both could switch the close divided GOP Senate into the Democratic column.

