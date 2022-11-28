SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Flipped vehicle results in a DUI for Rochester driver

Byron first responders treated the man on scene and cleared him medically.

Police Lights
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
November 28, 2022 11:28 AM
BYRON — A Rochester man was arrested early Sunday morning after his vehicle was found flipped upside down in the median.

The 21-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence, not having a Minnesota driver's license and not having insurance.

According to Capt. Jim Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the 2016 GMC Sierra at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 3, just east of Byron, at 2:06 a.m. The driver was not with the vehicle.

"Deputies were concerned he or she could potentially have been ejected, so they started checking the ditches and everything immediately around," Schueller said. "If you don't find them there, the concern is that they were injured and wandered off."

Another driver informed the deputies they'd seen a pedestrian walking near 10th Avenue Northeast in Byron, approximately a mile west of the crash site. The deputies found the man walking on the frontage road, dressed in a T-shirt.

Schueller said the man's jeans were torn, and that he had bloody hands. Schueller said the man had a cut on his thumb and "that's where all the blood was from." Byron first responders treated the man on scene and cleared him medically.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
