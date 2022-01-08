Following positive pilot program, Rochester Public Schools gets ready to launch 'test to stay' option

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools is getting ready to launch a larger version of its test-to-stay option after running the program in three schools, allowing families an alternative to quarantine.

The program allows students to remain in school following an exposure to COVID-19 if they have negative test results.

"That's a huge loss of learning time," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said of the quarantine process. "So the goal was to find some way to keep those kids in school."

The district does not have an exact date for when it will expand the program to a larger base. Pekel said he hopes to bring an updated plan to the Rochester School Board on Jan. 18.

The program effectively addresses the learning needs of unvaccinated students. Vaccinated students are able to remain in school after an exposure as long as they are wearing a mask and do not show symptoms.

For students in quarantine, school means asynchronous learning. In other words, they receive assignments from the teacher and submit their work online. Pekel said some teachers will record their lessons, but most students have to undertake the work on their own.

Rochester Public Schools conducted a pilot program at three schools, which allowed students to avoid quarantine by regularly testing for COVID. Submitted Graph - Rochester Public Schools

"Mostly, it is the student working on their own with materials from the class, which we know is not ideal," Pekel said.

The test-to-stay program was tested in Bishop Elementary, Willow Creek Middle School, and John Marshall High School. Combined, the schools have 2,957 students. District-wide, there are 17,800 students.

According to district data about the pilot program, not all students in the buildings were eligible for the pilot program. At Bishop Elementary, 94.6% of those students who were eligible took part in the pilot program. At Willow Creek and John Marshall, just under half of the eligible students took part.

Of those students participating in the program, there were nine positive cases of COVID-19.

Over the course of the pilot program, the three schools saved a total of 602 days that otherwise would have had to be spent in quarantine.

"One of the great questions about close contacts is 'how many of them actually get COVID?'" Pekel said. "We really were able to track those close contacts in terms of actually getting the virus or not... We found that in fact the vast majority of them didn't get COVID, and so that was further reassuring."

According to Leah Bancroft, health services coordinator for the district, the state provided tests to begin the program. She added that the district is able to use COVID-relief funding to help expand it to the rest of the district.

Pekel clarified there will be some challenges that didn't exist in the pilot program. One is that the district does not have enough staff members to commit to the same amount of family engagement that it did with the pilot program.

Bancroft echoed that.

"The limiting factors are making sure those test kits are still available as we continue and then also staff limitations," Bancroft said. "We were able to provide more robust service to our families as we did the education... that will change as we expand this from three buildings to 26."