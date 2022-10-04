Folwell neighborhood zoning change approved, again

ROCHESTER — A divided Rochester City Council again approved a zoning change to make way for a planned 12-unit rowhome development in the Folwell neighborhood.

“Every ward needs to have more housing,” council member Molly Dennis said Monday during discussion of the requested change.

The council initially voted 4-3 to approve the zoning change on May 17,2021, but a lawsuit filed by neighbors triggered a review that required the process to restart.

Dennis said she had considered the neighbors’ concerns, but failed to find a reason to reverse her earlier vote. She was joined by council members Nick Campion and Patrick Keane, along with Council President Brooke Carlson.

Council member Mark Bransford, who represents the ward that includes the 0.44-acre lot at the intersection of Sixth Street and 14th Avenue Southwest, said he believes the proposed project would place too many units on the site, which was created by merging two former lots that once held single-family homes.

“What we really have is an R3 development – a commercial intensity R3 development – nestled up against R1 houses,” he said of the planned rowhome project.

Developer Ben Kall said the project is designed to serve as a transition between the single-family homes and development north of the site.

“A lot of thought and detail has gone into this proposal,” he said, pointing to changes made in response to neighborhood concerns, as well as work to create a style that would blend with existing homes.

Neighbors continued to voice concerns during Monday’s public hearing, citing worries about traffic, lack of parking and the overall impact on the neighborhood. However, they also voiced a desire to seek compromise in the development plan.

“All we are asking is to reduce the size,” said Christel Richter, who lives near the proposed development site.

Other city residents voiced support for the proposed project, pointing to the potential for more dense alternatives.

“I would have loved to see a project like this,” said Dennis Davey, who recalled efforts to limit the size of the 39-unit Fifth On FIfth apartment complex near his Sixth Street Southwest home.

Campion said such considerations weren’t appropriate for Monday’s zoning discussion, since the actual project wasn’t up for debate. At the same time, he acknowledged neighbors’ desires to speak toward the proposal that developer Ben Kall has been presenting for more than two years.

Campion pointed out Monday’s question was whether council members thought the proposed zoning change fit the area.

“If we wander far from that, we get sued,” he said.

However, Kall has already submitted a site development plan for the site, acting under the previous zoning approval.

Community Development staff approved the project in January, which was five months before the 2021 zoning change was overturned in court.

With the second zoning request approved, Community Development Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer said the development plan approval and related building permits will be released once the council confirms its decision at a future meeting.

Kall said he’s waiting for final approvals to be in place to consider timing for construction to begin.

Timeline

March 25, 2021 -- Developer Ben Kall holds an online community meeting to present the rowhome project proposed for the intersection of 14th Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest.

April 1, 2021 -- A request to rezone the two parcels for the development is received by Rochester’s Community Development Department, which later recommends approval of the change. .

April 28, 2021 -- Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission votes 4-2 to recommend denial of the requested zoning change.

May 17, 2021 -- Rochester City Council votes 4-3 to approve the zoning change.

June 24, 2021 -- A site development plan for the project is logged as received by the Community Development staff.

July 8, 2021 -- A request to combine the two properties into a single parcel is fouled with the city.

July 23, 2021 -- A demolition permit for the existing home of the property is approved, giving the developer until Jan. 19 to remove the building

Aug. 2, 2021 -- The Rochester City Council votes 6-1 to approve creating a single parcel from the two lots.

Aug. 13, 2021 -- Six neighbors file a complaint in Olmsted County District Court to seek reversal of the council’s zoning decision.

Sept. 3, 2021 -- Attorneys for the city file a response to the complaint.

Jan. 6, 2022 – Development plan with 12-unit rowhomes is approved by Community Development staff, based on 2021 zone change.

April 12, 2022 -- Judge Troy Timmerman hears arguments from attorneys representing both sides of the issue.

June 15, 2022 – Timmerman files his judgment, which voids the zone change but upholds other aspects of the original complaint.

July 27, 2022 – New request for zoning change is filed.

Sept. 14, 2022 – The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend approval of the zoning change.

Oct. 3, 2022 – The Rochester City Council votes 4-3 to approve zoning change.