Folwell neighbors ask court to reverse Rochester council zoning decision

A group of six Folwell neighbors have turned to the courts in an effort to stop a proposed housing development.

The civil lawsuit filed against the city of Rochester centers on a May 17 decision by the Rochester City Council to allow two lots near Saint Marys Hospital to be rezoned for development of proposed rowhomes. The council's vote on the matter was 4-3.

The proposed development would extend new housing options on 14th Avenue Southwest, which includes the Berkman Apartments, the John E. Herman Home and Treatment Facility and 15-unit Cottage Grove rental complex, west of the hospital.

As late as July 19, neighbors were continuing to ask the council to reverse the decision.

“Our neighborhood is not opposed to change,” Folwell resident Sue Wescott said during the July 19 council meeting. “We just want to see change that enhances and lifts up our single-family, diverse neighborhood.”

Wescott is joined by Diane Lund, Rick Ties, John Cassady, Kai Miller and Mary Richter in filing the case asking the courts to overturn the council decision, which has been followed by council approval to combine the two lots into a single parcel and staff authorization of a demolition permit.

“With the passage of the amendment to the zoning ordinance, (the) plaintiffs have exhausted all administrative remedies available to them prior to bringing this matter before the court,” documents filed by attorneys with the Rochester-based Restovich, Braun and Associates law firm state on behalf of the six neighbors.

While the neighbors contend the council failed to properly follow the city’s zoning code in its final decision, the city’s legal team from the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel Law Firm argues that information filed with the court provides an incomplete view of the city ordinance.

In addition to reversing the zoning change, the neighbors are seeking to bar the city from further action to change the property and reimbursement of court costs. Their claim also cites a request for financial relief deemed appropriate by the court.

In their complaint, the neighbors allege the approved zoning change will reduce the value of their property, if a multi-family rowhome complex is built but it’s unclear what damages will be considered if the council decision is overturned.

The development proposed by Rochester-resident Ben Kall has not received final approval at this poin. The development is expected to include 12 rowhomes on the northwest corner of 14th Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest. Kall and his company, Legacy Investments, are not parties in the lawsuit.

The city’s attorneys note approval for demolition of the existing single-family house on the site is not dependent on the zoning change and should continue to be an option for the developer, who has until Jan. 19 to act on the permit.

The case is scheduled for a conference with Olmsted County District Court Judge Christina Stevens on Oct. 6.

TIMELINE

March 25 -- Developer Ben Kall holds an online community meeting to present the rowhome project proposed for the intersection of 14th Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest.

April 1 -- A request to rezone the two parcels for the development is received by Rochester’s Community Development Department, which later recommends approval of the change.

April 28 -- Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission votes 4-2 to recommend denial of the requested zoning change.

April 30 -- Legacy Investments 02 LLC, with Kall as the registered agent, finalizes purchase of the property at 521 14th Ave. SW for $330,000.

May 17 -- Rochester City Council votes 4-3 to approve the zoning change.

June 24 -- A site development plan for the project is logged as received by the Community Development staff.

July 8 -- A request to combine the two properties into a single parcel is filed with the city.

July 23 -- A demolition permit for the existing home on the property is approved, giving the developer until Jan. 19 to remove the building.

Aug. 2 -- The Rochester City Council votes 6-1 to approve creating a single parcel from the two lots.

Aug. 13 -- Six neighbors file a complaint in Olmsted County District Court to seek reversal of the council’s zoning decision.

Sept. 3 -- Attorneys for the city file a response to the complaint.

Oct. 6 -- (Scheduled) A case management conference to be held with Judge Christina Stevens.

