News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Folwell rowhome project seeking second chance at zoning change

Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will review request in effort to renew process that led to judge's decision to void past approval.

Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Property at 533 14th Ave. SW has been cleared for planned construction of 12 rowhomes, but the developer is waiting for a decision on a lawsuit filed by neighbors, who are seeking to reverse a zoning change.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 22, 2022 07:55 AM
ROCHESTER — A proposed rowhome project in the Folwell neighborhood is seeking a second approval for a zone change after the first was blocked in court.

A Faribault County judge voided a 2021 zone change for two lots at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest, leading developer Ben Kall to restart the process.

Folwell neighbors sued the city after the Rochester City Council voted 4-3 on May 17, 2021, to allow two lots near Saint Marys Hospital to be rezoned, potentially making way for the development of 12 proposed rowhomes.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Troy Timmerman dismissed some of the neighbors’ claims but ruled the process violated established city procedures by holding a public hearing before it received a report from the planning and zoning commission.

The lots have now been merged and the sole house razed in preparation for development.

With the first zone change request voided, developer Ben Kall and his company, Legacy Capital 02 LLC, refiled its request for the zone change last month.

The proposed development remains as it was presented during the previous discussion. It plans new housing options on 14th Avenue Southwest, which includes the Berkman Apartments, the John E. Herman Home and Treatment Facility and 15-unit Cottage Grove rental complex, west of the hospital.

Neighbors have raised concerns about traffic and increased housing density related to adding 12 homes on 0.44 acres, where two could stand under existing zoning guidelines.

During its 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday, the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission members – some of which have joined since the first review – will revisit the project with a second public hearing, allowing input from anyone wanting to comment on the zoning request. The meeting will be held in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

On April 28, 2021, the commission voted 4-2 to recommend denial of the zoning change.

As with the first review, the City Council will review the zoning request, along with the commission recommendation, during a future meeting.

By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
