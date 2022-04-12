Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Folwell zoning dispute in judge's hands

Attorneys for city and neighbors outlined arguments in case that seeks to reverse a May zoning decision.

Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Property at 533 14th Avenue SW has been cleared for planned construction of 12 rowhomes, but the developer is waiting for a decision on a lawsuit filed by neighbors, who are seeking to reverse a zoning change.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 12, 2022 06:13 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Debate surrounding a May 17 zoning decision to allow two lots near Saint Marys Hospital to be developed with 12 proposed rowhomes made its way to a virtual courtroom Tuesday.

“The city would be free to approve an ordinance rezoning a property for someone who is not an owner, can’t adequately describe the property and hasn’t met the requirements of the statute,” Rochester attorney Christopher Coon said as he argued that the zoning decision should be overturned.

Read more from Randy
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County logo
Local
Income-restricted seniors offered help with wills and other paperwork
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is continuing to connect area residents with volunteer attorneys through upcoming wills clinic.
April 12, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor
Local
Norton announces plan to seek second term as Rochester mayor
Incumbent mayor says she wants to continue efforts she supported during first term.
April 11, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drone - Rochester
Local
Budget uncertainty awaits second half of two-year Rochester city budget
Changing expenses and state aid uncertainty could have an impact on needs for 2023 budget.
April 11, 2022 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Coon, of the Restovich Braun & Associates law firm, was representing five neighbors of the property at the intersection of Sixth Street and 14th Avenue Southwest.

The neighbors – Susan Wescott, Diane Lund, Rick Ties, John Cassady and Kai Miller – were among residents who voiced objections prior to the zoning change, which allows more flexibility in the type of housing that can be constructed on the now-leveled site.

During Rochester City Council review of the zoning request, the neighbors said they wanted the site to remain zoned for single-family housing, rather than allow the proposed complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coon told Fifth Judicial District Judge Troy Timmerman that the city's review process was flawed from the start, pointing out that the developer didn’t have full control of the property when a zoning change was requested and that the application’s property description included insufficient detail.

Katherine Swenson, an attorney with the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm, who represented the city Tuesday, argued that the process was in order, noting that Ben Kall was representing Legacy Investments LLC when he applied to have the property rezoned and that Legacy Investments had a purchase agreement in place, which was sufficient to start the process.

While denying the alleged failings of the process, she said they would not justify reversing the Rochester City Council’s decision.

“These things are not defects, let alone defects that would require reversing the rezoning by the city,” she said

Coon also raised questions about what he called a “haphazard rezoning” process during the public review of the application,

He said a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to decline the request failed to include enough detail for the City Council when it reviewed the request and ultimately voted 4-3 to approve the change.

Additionally, he said the council failed to document detailed reasons for its decision within an adequate time frame and mistakenly adopted findings written by the city attorney.

Swenson said the work of the city attorney was appropriate, since he serves the council, and the findings were adopted on Aug. 2, which was two weeks after the zone change became official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legacy Investments has since razed the site at 533 14th Ave, NW and fenced it for potential construction.

Swenson said the only error made during the process was a misidentification of the property’s legal description when a final report was filed. She said the error should not be held against the property owner.

“It doesn’t reflect what the applicant asked for, and it doesn’t represent what the City Council approved,” she said.

After slightly more than an hour of attorney arguments, Timmerman said he is still sorting through the written documents filed in the case. The Faribault County judge is handling the lawsuit, since one of the neighbors seeking the court action is married to an Olmsted County judge.

“You’ve given me some good arguments and a number of things to read, so I’ll be taking this matter under advisement and considering a decision in writing,” he said, without citing an anticipated date for his ruling.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
01 Oronoco Fire Department Equipment Drive
Local
Oronoco Fire Department collects more than 400 pieces of fire gear to donate to Ukraine, other countries
The Oronoco Fire Department has collected gear for about three weeks that will be given to a charity for shipment internationally.
April 12, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
Local
No charges to be filed in Austin police shooting
The Austin Police Department announced Tuesday, April 12, 2022, that the Olmsted County Attorney provided a declination letter to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mower County Attorney’s Office in regard to the Dec. 23, 2021, shooting.
April 12, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Channel One Regional Food Bank
Local
Hy-Vee stores donate 14 pallets of food, $34,249 to Channel One Food Bank
The donations are part of a campaign partnership between Hy-Vee and Feeding America called "Scan Out Hunger." The campaign took place between October and December 2021 with the goal of providing more than 5 million meals to Feeding American food banks.
April 12, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Delta Eight Gummies
Exclusive
Business
For sale: Delta-8, the legal member of the cannabis family
Delta-8-THC smells just like marijuana, but it is legal for sale in all smoke, CBD shops and dispensaries across Minnesota.
April 12, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson