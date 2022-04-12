Folwell zoning dispute in judge's hands

ROCHESTER – Debate surrounding a May 17 zoning decision to allow two lots near Saint Marys Hospital to be developed with 12 proposed rowhomes made its way to a virtual courtroom Tuesday.

“The city would be free to approve an ordinance rezoning a property for someone who is not an owner, can’t adequately describe the property and hasn’t met the requirements of the statute,” Rochester attorney Christopher Coon said as he argued that the zoning decision should be overturned.

Coon, of the Restovich Braun & Associates law firm, was representing five neighbors of the property at the intersection of Sixth Street and 14th Avenue Southwest.

The neighbors – Susan Wescott, Diane Lund, Rick Ties, John Cassady and Kai Miller – were among residents who voiced objections prior to the zoning change, which allows more flexibility in the type of housing that can be constructed on the now-leveled site.

During Rochester City Council review of the zoning request, the neighbors said they wanted the site to remain zoned for single-family housing, rather than allow the proposed complex.

Coon told Fifth Judicial District Judge Troy Timmerman that the city's review process was flawed from the start, pointing out that the developer didn’t have full control of the property when a zoning change was requested and that the application’s property description included insufficient detail.

Katherine Swenson, an attorney with the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm, who represented the city Tuesday, argued that the process was in order, noting that Ben Kall was representing Legacy Investments LLC when he applied to have the property rezoned and that Legacy Investments had a purchase agreement in place, which was sufficient to start the process.

While denying the alleged failings of the process, she said they would not justify reversing the Rochester City Council’s decision.

“These things are not defects, let alone defects that would require reversing the rezoning by the city,” she said

Coon also raised questions about what he called a “haphazard rezoning” process during the public review of the application,

He said a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to decline the request failed to include enough detail for the City Council when it reviewed the request and ultimately voted 4-3 to approve the change.

Additionally, he said the council failed to document detailed reasons for its decision within an adequate time frame and mistakenly adopted findings written by the city attorney.

Swenson said the work of the city attorney was appropriate, since he serves the council, and the findings were adopted on Aug. 2, which was two weeks after the zone change became official.

Legacy Investments has since razed the site at 533 14th Ave, NW and fenced it for potential construction.

Swenson said the only error made during the process was a misidentification of the property’s legal description when a final report was filed. She said the error should not be held against the property owner.

“It doesn’t reflect what the applicant asked for, and it doesn’t represent what the City Council approved,” she said.

After slightly more than an hour of attorney arguments, Timmerman said he is still sorting through the written documents filed in the case. The Faribault County judge is handling the lawsuit, since one of the neighbors seeking the court action is married to an Olmsted County judge.

“You’ve given me some good arguments and a number of things to read, so I’ll be taking this matter under advisement and considering a decision in writing,” he said, without citing an anticipated date for his ruling.