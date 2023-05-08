Food drive seeks to stock downtown shelves for full year

ROCHESTER — Evangel United Methodist Church is preparing to collect what it hopes will be enough nonperishable food to supply The Salvation Army’s downtown food shelf for an entire year.

Church members are planning to build a 200-foot food wall in their parking lot at 2645 N. Broadway Ave.

A drive-through style food collection will be conducted rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, to support the effort.

Additionally, the church is seeking to make it a community event, with live music provided by Light45, as well as the Taco Lab food truck, and games and activities for families and kids.

“We really want people to be able to stay and watch this wall being built,” Evangel's Christian Education and Worship Director Jim Klepper said in a statement announcing the event. “It’s really an incredible representation, not just of the need for food, but of the scale of this community’s generosity.”

The Salvation Army food shelf is the only pantry in Rochester that is accessible to the downtown area without vehicle transportation, and it acts as a safety net for 90 households each week.

Rising food costs and high inflation have led to nearly double the number of households using the food shelf over the past year.

“Last year’s event was so much more successful than we ever could have imagined,” Salvation Army Major Candace Voeller said. “We are so grateful to Evangel, and to the many members of our community who we know will donate food this weekend to make sure that our neighbors do not go hungry.”

Most needed food items include boxes of cereal, granola or Cliff bars, canned soup, canned pasta meals like Chef Boyardee, baked beans, peanut butter, condiments, jellies, cooking oils and snack items. All donations must be unopened and not expired.

Residents can call 507-288-3663 with any questions about ways to support the food shelf.

Volunteers are still needed for the Evangel event and can sign up to help at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E48A4AE22A6F49-feed .