Nearly 80 food boxes were distributed within 20 minutes outside Gage Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Another 120 were on the way, being transported by Rochester Public Works staff.
“People are definitely in need right now,” said volunteer Brandy Pritchard as cars were backed up for at least two blocks between deliveries.
The need became even more clear across town by 1:30 p.m. While some sites didn’t distribute all the boxes they received, leftovers and some extra boxes were taken to Mayo High School where cars and vans backed up for blocks.
Eventually, some people in line had to be turned away when volunteers ran out of boxes, which were designed to feed a family of four for a week.
In all, nearly 1,350 boxes, weighing approximately 30 pounds each, were distributed at six school sites in an effort that involved more than a dozen community organizations. The distribution was coordinated with the help of the city of Rochester, Rochester Public Schools and Cradle to Career.
Rochester Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser, who is coordinating the city’s Neighbors to Neighbors initiative to build collaboration around community services, said Tuesday’s food distribution, with boxes prepared by Channel One, is just part of the city’s approach to food stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is also helping coordinate meals at Mayo Civic Center for people facing homelessness, and it’s working with Family Service Rochester and Salvation Army to monitor whether there is an increase in the number of people requesting help with food.
Steinhauser said the city’s efforts are constantly being evaluated and improved.
That included Tuesday’s food drop, which might not be a one-time program if the statewide stay-at-home order is extended beyond April 10.
“We’re learning,” she said. “Well get better at this.”