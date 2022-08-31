Food shelves, banks say Farm Bill is key to decreasing growing food insecurity

ROCHESTER — As food banks and shelves struggle to meet rising demand for food, they are advocating for bolstering the federal nutrition safety net that has begun to fray as food insecurity rises

In particular, they are focusing on the farm bill. Although commonly associated with agriculture policy and rural development, the package of legislation known as the farm bill is really a misnomer.

The lion’s share of farm bill spending goes to nutrition programs. In the 2018 farm bill, for example, the last one to be enacted, three-quarters of its spending went to nutrition programs.

As food insecurity has risen, food shelves are being thrown into the breach – and are struggling to meet the need as food supplies decline.

A key source of food for food shelves and food banks is The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) that is part of the farm bill. But commodity support for food banks and shelves from the program has dropped dramatically within the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester, for example, has seen a 60% reduction in government commodities from TEFAP over the past year. At the same time, Channel One has seen a 45% rise in the number of shoppers, said Virginia Merritt, executive director of Channel One.

“Just speaking from my own perspective, it feels really high stakes now, because the number of people coming through our doors has increased. We’re seeing numbers now, in the summer of 2022, like nothing we ever saw during any point of the pandemic,” Merritt said.

One problem is that there is simply less food in the system now than there was a couple of years ago. When the U.S. sanctioned China for its unfair trade practices under then President Trump, there was an increase in TEFAP deliveries. But that increase in food has “gone away.”

“We’re expecting food, and it’s just not showing up,” Merritt said.

Experts attribute the surge in food shelf shoppers to a “perfect storm” of factors. COVID stimulus money has dried up for many of them. At the same time, inflation, and rising fuel and food costs have taken a bigger bite out of family budgets.

“All of this is happening at the same time,” said Dom Korbel, executive director of Community Pathways of Steele County, which includes a food shelf. “There were always a lot of families who were kind of on the edge of needing help, but could just make it. And all of these other factors pushed them over the edge.”

Korbel said demand for food assistance has doubled at Steele County’s food shelf in the last year, from 250 families on average last year to 506 families now.

“The need has never been greater,” Korbel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not that food shelves are empty, but there is less food and variety at Channel One, Merritt said.

“Our shelves are half full,” she said.

The Olmsted County board earlier this month stepped in with $90,000 to help stock food shelves, on top of the $50,000 a year it provides.

To build up support for a farm bill with stronger nutrition programs, Second Heartland Harvest, a Brooklyn Park-based food bank, has been hosting a series of listening sessions across the state. On Thursday, it held one in the 1st Congressional District in Albert Lea.

The farm bill is reauthorized once every five years. The last bill passed in 2018.

Most food shelves in Minnesota are facing a food crunch, but some are better able to weather the storm.

Rachel Sosnowchik, a spokeswoman for Second Harvest Heartland, said food shelves in bigger counties often have bigger budgets to cushion demand. One story that aired at a listening session was how a food shelf went directly to a grocery store to buy badly needed items straight off the shelves.

“That’s a particularly dramatic example," Sosnowchik said. “But it shows the kind of lengths that people are going to (meet the need).”

ADVERTISEMENT

TEFAP is one of a triad of nutrition programs in the farm bill that experts on food insecurity hope to see strengthened. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP – is another. Often referred to as food stamps, beneficiaries use an electronic benefits transfer card to access their monthly benefits much like using a debit card.

SNAP benefits families and communities in a number of ways, food bank executives say. It helps families buy and put food on their tables. The money flows into local economies, an especially important consideration for rural grocery stores. And it takes pressure off of food shelves, Merritt said.

An estimated 460,000 Minnesotans and 40 million people nationwide are enrolled in the program, Sosnowchik said.

Advocates say they would like to see SNAP benefits and beneficiaries increase as well as changes in the rules to make enrollment easier. Right now, the process is complicated and time consuming. Current rules can also be a barrier to enrollment. The current SNAP benefit for the highest income earners is only $16, very little benefit for the bureaucratic red tape.

“They just say it’s not even worth it,” Sosnowchik said.

Sosnowchik said Second Heartland Harvest also wants to see changes in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which serves low-income seniors. Each month, beneficiaries receive a box of food items.

“Hunger is complex, and it takes multiple programs and all of us (to deal with food in security),” Merritt said. “The No. 1 thing that we hope that people do is apply for SNAP if they’re eligible. And then, if they have children, signing them up for school lunch. And then our food shelf – a lot of what our food shelf does is stand in the gap for the working poor.”

