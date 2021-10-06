For now, Rochester Public Schools will not require COVID vaccine

Rochester Public Schools will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccines in the foreseeable future, but it is still receiving intense public pressure about its mask policy.

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel announced that decision at Tuesday's School Board meeting, along with a number of other factors in the district's Safe and Open Schools Plan.

"I am not recommending that the board adopt a vaccine requirement. We are at almost full vaccination, and our staff have rallied to that cause," Pekel said. "I think it's something we should continue to consider, but I think that the cost-benefit analysis of a mandate for us brings me down on the side of saying: it is not going to get us the bang for the buck that we would want."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pekel has repeatedly said it's a priority of the school district to keep students learning in-person. With the updated plan, however, the district has set benchmarks for when it would move to "potential quarantine and distance learning" scenarios, according to a memo from the superintendent.

There are benchmarks for the classroom, grade, and school building levels. A classroom may be quarantined or moved to distance learning when 15% of the students have COVID-19 symptoms or confirmed cases.

A grade level may be quarantined or moved to distance learning when 50% of staff and students "in a grade level are positive, symptomatic, or quarantined."

An entire school building may be quarantined or moved to distance learning if "50% of staff and students in the school building are positive, symptomatic, or quarantined."

There were some confrontations throughout the meeting, both between audience members, as well as between members of the public and the school officials. RPS Director of Operations Scott Sherden confronted protesters at the entrance to the building, explaining they had to wear masks in order to attend the meeting.

The protesters disagreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You're a public servant, and you're out of line when you stand here and tell us we can't come in and observe, and you don't get to put requirements on us about what we can and cannot do to observe," said TC Pearson, one of those who wanted to enter the building without a mask.

Some of the protesters suggested the school board meeting be held outside instead.

"You want us to accommodate you guys by wearing masks in here. Why don't you guys accommodate us by taking the masks off and doing it outside," one protester said.

During the meeting Pekel also provided some information about the number of COVID cases that have been in the district. Overall, 312 RPS students have had COVID-19 so far this year, representing a little less than 2% of the student population. Of those, 17% have been high school students, 20% have been middle school students, and 63% elementary school students.

Since the beginning of the school year, 1,642 students have had to quarantine; that's just more than 9% of the student population.

Of the COVID cases this year, 94% have been among the unvaccinated, according to Pekel's memo.

"In the big picture, the numbers are relatively small in terms of the total number of students in our district who have been impacted by the actual virus and, in many respects, by quarantine," Pekel said. "But the toll has not been light. Our staff, our students and our families have struggled this fall with the mitigation strategies that we put in place."