News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

For Olmsted County's newest U.S. citizens comes feelings of relief

Olmsted County celebrates new U.S. citizens from the area.

20220916_172231.jpg
Chao Mwatela, the City of Rochester's diversity, equity and inclusion director, officially became a U.S. citizen in March and was one of 10 people who were celebrated at a Citizenship Celebration ceremony held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at the Olmsted County Government Center.
Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
September 16, 2022 09:37 PM
ROCHESTER – When Chao Mwatela of Rochester became a U.S. citizen last March, it was the completion of a 20-year journey. Her strongest emotion after taking the oath of allegiance? Relief.

“When you are not a citizen, there’s always the apprehension of not knowing what’s going to happen,” Mwatela said.

On Friday, amid red, white and blue balloons and an air of festivity, Olmsted County hosted a Citizenship Celebration Day to honor newly minted citizens from the area. They were handed certificates, applauded by city, county and school district leaders and praised for adding to the “mosaic” that is America.

In a speech, Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein told the group that the U.S. is home to people of different colors, beliefs and religions, and those differences “make us strong as a country.”

“Most of us are citizens of this country by chance. We were just lucky enough to be born here,” Thein said. “You choose to be here and go through the work. You give us vitality and remind us how important it is to be a good citizen of this country.”

Vannakk Puo was among those celebrating her status as a citizen. Puo, who was joined by a cousin, Siya Khi, beamed and smiled throughout the celebration. Puo was born in Cambodia and immigrated to the U.S. about six years ago. She credited Rochester Public Schools’ Hawthorne Education Center for helping her gain the knowledge to become a citizen.

“Hawthorne Education Center helped me a lot,” she said.

The process for immigrants to become citizens can be complicated, but it generally involves three steps.

First, the person needs to qualify to become a naturalized citizen. That means an immigrant needs to have a Green Card, be at least 18 years of age, have good moral character, and be able to read, write and speak English. Secondly, they must pass an application process.

And finally, they must take and pass a 50-question English and civics test.

Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson said the celebration was a “perfect opportunity to affirm that you belong here in this community. You belong here in the state of Minnesota. And you belong here in this country.”

“You have brought undoubted vibrancy, and we are better because all of you are here,” she said.

The Olmsted citizenship party was part of a nationwide weeklong celebration. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, more than 19,000 new citizens in more than 235 naturalization ceremonies across the nation will be welcomed as part of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

Mwatela immigrated to the U.S. in 1999 to attend college. At the time, she assumed that she would return to her native Kenya after completing her studies. It wasn’t until she started teaching school in Florida that she thought she might want to stay in the U.S.

That decision was the beginning of a 20-year process. There were many factors for why it took so long, she said.

“There’s the timing of when you apply for permanent residency and how long that process takes,'' said Mwatela, who is the City of Rochester’s diversity, equity and inclusion director. “It can be costly. If you’re right out of college, you pay what you can.”

Mwatela said her own sense of insecurity was heightened after the election of President Trump, who pursued policies that cracked down on immigration. She wasn’t sure how those policies affected her, but she worried that she might be forced to leave the country, leaving behind her daughter.

20220916_171113.jpg
Vannakk Puo recently became a U.S. citizen and was one of 10 people who were celebrated at the Citizenship Celebration ceremony Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at the Olmsted County Government Center.
Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

“Do I leave my child? What does it mean? There was a lot of relief,” she said about becoming a citizen.

Mwatela told the audience that when she was a child in Kenya, she never questioned her sense of belonging. But when she moved to the U.S., her status as an immigrant changed the “trajectory of her life,” as it does for every immigrant.

“Many immigrants wonder: Who am I? Do I belong here? Do I matter? There’s a shift in identity that happens,” Mwatela said. “It happens all the time. Immigrants are constantly, consciously and subconsciously, trying to retain and reinvent their identity.”

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
