News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

For the students and Maggie: Century High School staff honors graduates and colleague with a message in cups

The tradition began in 2020 when a Century teacher wanted to let students know the staff still cared for them in spite of the pandemic and the disruption to schools.

Cups for Seniors
Century High School teachers spell out "2022" in cups flanked by Century logos for the class of 2022 on the bridge over East Circle Drive near the school on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 03, 2022 11:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Anyone passing the bridge on East Circle Drive will see a message for the Century High School graduating class sprawled across its chain link fence atop the pedestrian walkway. It's not a banner, or a traditional sign at all. Instead, the message was composed by shoving hundreds of plastic cups into the chain-link squares. Step back to see the composite rather than the individual units, and the message appears.

"C 2022 C"

However, this year’s message isn't as elaborate without the original mastermind at the helm. Longtime Century teacher Maggie Hongerholt began the tradition in 2020. She's no longer teaching, though, because of a brain cancer diagnosis.

"It was kind of a way to send a message to the kids that we still cared, even though they weren't at school," she said of the original impetus to send a message via cups in 2020. "For a lot of kids, it just gave them a connection to the school even though they weren't there."

This year, her colleagues made a point of continuing her effort to support yet another graduating class.

On Thursday, a slew of Century High School teachers took to the bridge, stuffing a bunch of plastic cups into the chain link fence. As they worked, the traffic passing underneath would send up the occasional honk of support.

Social studies teacher Liz Hartogh held a piece of paper in her hand, showing a detailed pattern of how many cups to use and where they should be placed in the fence: 17 across here. 33 across there, and so on.

Teacher Kathryn Gardner joked the group of social studies teachers was having a harder time figuring it out than the math teachers at the other end of the project. She's a social studies teacher as well.

“We’re not ambitious enough to do what Maggie used to do,” Gardner said. “She spray-painted thousands of cups in her garage.”

And yes — Hongerholt did have a flair for the artform.

In June of 2021, she created an image that said “Century 2021 Panthers!” with the silhouette of two panthers on either side of the “2021.” Just a few months before, she had orchestrated another elaborate message to commemorate the return from distance learning:

“Welcome Back Panthers”

Cups for Seniors
Century High School biology teacher Laura Unterholzner, along with fellow teachers, spells out "2022" in cups flanked by Century logos for the class of 2022 on the bridge over East Circle Drive near the school on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Hongerholt said she had to spray-paint the cups because the already-colored ones weren't the right size for the holes in the chain-link fence.

Gardner said Maggie also created a message on the fence around the football field during the graduation ceremony in 2020.

As in years past, anyone passing the bridge will assume the message is a tribute to the graduating class of 2022. And while that's true, those working on the project will tell you it's also a tribute to their colleague, Maggie Hongerholt.

“We thought about trying to do a message for her and making sure she could drive by,” Gardner said. “And then we decided, ‘You know what, she wants this for the kids.' So, we’re going to make a message for the graduating class.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
