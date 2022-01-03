Former City of Canton official pleads guilty in embezzlement case

PRESTON — The former clerk/treasurer for the City of Canton charged with more than four dozen felonies after it was discovered she stole more than $145,000 from the cities of Canton and Whalan over a period of six years pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Lolitta Marie Melander, 54, of Lanesboro, pleaded guilty in Fillmore County District Court to felony theft by swindle and felony embezzlement of public funds. The two charges are in two separate cases. Melander was charged with a combined 49 felonies, including 10 counts of theft by swindle, 10 counts of theft by check and eight counts of embezzlement of public funds.

The theft by swindle charge came after a routine financial audit was done for the City of Canton in early 2019. An investigation by the Office of the Minnesota State Auditor found that Melander misappropriated $134,639 between 2011 and 2019, according to the criminal complaint. She resigned as clerk/treasurer on March 11, 2019.

In the embezzlement of public funds case, Melander was charged in March 2021 after the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor notified the Fillmore County Attorney's Office that a review had been done regarding financial issues involving the City of Whalan, according to the criminal complaint. A request for the review was made by Whalan city officials.

A review of financial records between Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2019, found that approximately $13,770 in improper payments were made to or on behalf of Melander, according to the criminal complaint.

As part of the plea deal, a joint sentencing agreement was presented to the court which outlines a 20-day jail sentence with work release and release for necessary medical appointments and evaluations, according to court documents. Melander also will be responsible for a total $79,554 in restitution to be paid in minimum amounts of $1,988.85 every 90 days in order to stay current on her restitution obligation.

"In the event that (Melander) pays all restitution and 15 months have passed since sentencing, then (Melander) can be discharged from probation," the petition to enter a guilty plea states. "In order for (Melander) to receive the Stay of Adjudication the full amount of restitution must be paid by the end of the probationary term."

When Melander was charged in 2019, the city of Canton stated that it had recovered some of the misappropriated funds. A news release from the City of Canton states that Melander had previously reimbursed the city $24,000.

Remaining charges in the two cases would be dismissed at sentencing.

“We support the settlement,” Canton Mayor Nick Prestby said in a statement. “Our focus has been on the restitution aspect and getting back as much money as possible for our taxpaying residents.”

Since Melander’s resignation in March 2019, the city has implemented safeguards to prevent future financial wrongdoing, including the addition of a deputy clerk to the administrative staff as well as the installation of new a accounting, billing and payroll system.

“We’re confident we have the staff and resources in place to restore integrity to city hall,” Prestby said in a statement. “It’s time for Canton to move on.”

Melander is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Matthew J. Opat on March 7, 2022.