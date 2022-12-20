Former gas plant grounds near Austin restored; no pollution detected

AUSTIN — Last week, state agencies and the Cedar River Watershed District completed restoration efforts at a former gas manufacturing plant site along the Cedar River, where the soil in and around the river was polluted with oil and chemicals.

“We are very grateful for the pollution removal and the extensive restoration efforts in and along the river,” said Tim Ruzek, CRWD outreach coordinator. “It all has improved the Cedar River State Water Trail and enhanced this highly visible part of the community.”

Austin Gas Co. manufactured gas and coal on the 5-acre site, located south of the Oakland Avenue East bridge in Austin, from 1905 to 1935. Concerns about pollution on the Cedar River were raised in 1928, with Jay C. Hormel and others demanding that the company take action and clean up the river.

Extensive testing and some clean up began in 1991, but major restoration work didn't begin until 2006 when buildings were removed from the property. Cleanup crews also removed 31,000 tons of contaminated soil from the site, heat-treating the remaining soil to remove remaining pollutants.

Minnesota Energy Resources acquired the land in 2015.

In 2018, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Energy Resources removed 20,000 more tons of contaminated soil from the site and added fill and new topsoil. Through 2018 and 2019, the agencies introduced prairie grasses to the land and continued removing contaminated sediment from the river.

Over the past three years, monitoring has found no signs of remaining pollution at the site, both underground and in the Cedar River. Now, a public gravel path cuts through the new prairie, which should become self-sustaining in a few years.

“This project is just one example of our commitment to building a bright, sustainable future,” said Nick Krzeminski, vice president of Minnesota Energy Resources. “From restoring natural resources to helping customer conserve energy, we’re proud to promote environmental stewardship in the communities where we live and serve.”