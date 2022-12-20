SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former gas plant grounds near Austin restored; no pollution detected

Thousands of tons of contaminated soil have been replaced with a growing prairie and a public trail.

IMG_4178.JPG
The site of a former gas manufacturing plant along the Cedar River near Austin, Minn. has been restored to urban prairie.
Contributed / Cedar River Watershed District
By Staff reports
December 20, 2022 01:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — Last week, state agencies and the Cedar River Watershed District completed restoration efforts at a former gas manufacturing plant site along the Cedar River, where the soil in and around the river was polluted with oil and chemicals.

“We are very grateful for the pollution removal and the extensive restoration efforts in and along the river,” said Tim Ruzek, CRWD outreach coordinator. “It all has improved the Cedar River State Water Trail and enhanced this highly visible part of the community.”

Austin Gas Co. manufactured gas and coal on the 5-acre site, located south of the Oakland Avenue East bridge in Austin, from 1905 to 1935. Concerns about pollution on the Cedar River were raised in 1928, with Jay C. Hormel and others demanding that the company take action and clean up the river.

Extensive testing and some clean up began in 1991, but major restoration work didn't begin until 2006 when buildings were removed from the property. Cleanup crews also removed 31,000 tons of contaminated soil from the site, heat-treating the remaining soil to remove remaining pollutants.

Minnesota Energy Resources acquired the land in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Energy Resources removed 20,000 more tons of contaminated soil from the site and added fill and new topsoil. Through 2018 and 2019, the agencies introduced prairie grasses to the land and continued removing contaminated sediment from the river.

Over the past three years, monitoring has found no signs of remaining pollution at the site, both underground and in the Cedar River. Now, a public gravel path cuts through the new prairie, which should become self-sustaining in a few years.

“This project is just one example of our commitment to building a bright, sustainable future,” said Nick Krzeminski, vice president of Minnesota Energy Resources. “From restoring natural resources to helping customer conserve energy, we’re proud to promote environmental stewardship in the communities where we live and serve.”

IMG_4176.JPG
The site of a former gas manufacturing plant along the Cedar River near Austin, Minn. has been restored to urban prairie.
Contributed / Cedar River Watershed District

Related Topics: AUSTIN
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
JOSHUA DOUGLAS COOP
Local
Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for disseminating child sexual abuse material
Members of the BCA and RPD executed a search warrant at a Rochester residence in April 2022, finding a mobile phone with several explicit videos of juveniles between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.
December 20, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Highway 14 Intersection
Local
Olmsted County commissioners approved $418 million five-year improvement plan
Olmsted County is set to borrow up to $24 million for $83 million in projects planned for next year.
December 20, 2022 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Area Family YMCA
Local
Lawsuit claiming negligence against YMCA for sexual assaults dismissed
A lawsuit claiming the YMCA should have done more to prevent sexual assaults was dismissed by a judge last week.
December 20, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Dylan Tribute Hendrickson.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Holiday guests this week? Show them Rochester rocks
Three local musicians have live shows leading up to the Christmas weekend.
December 20, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed