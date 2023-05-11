Former John Marshall star Pen Maclin remembered for his strength, caring

ROCHESTER — Pen Maclin III was one of the biggest and strongest athletes that Rochester John Marshall has ever produced.

An all-Big Nine Conference football player and an All-State heavyweight wrestler in 2008-09, Maclin was an imposing and explosive 6-foot-3, 270 pounds.

“Pen was ridiculously strong,” said Kevin Kirkeby, JM’s defensive coordinator at the time. “He could destroy offensive linemen.”

Maclin went on to play junior college football at North Dakota State College of Science, where he was also an almost unblockable defensive lineman and an all-conference choice.

But despite all of that physical might, it wasn’t what struck former JM football teammate Jake Kirsch most about Maclin. Instead, it was the big man’s softer side that drew Kirsch and so many others to him.

“I just remember him with a big smile,” said Kirsch, who was a freshman at JM when Maclin was a senior. “When a lot of us underclassmen were in the weight room with him, he was always very welcoming and encouraging. He was a really warm person to be around. For him to be as nice as he was to us younger kids, that (removed) a lot of stress from being in high school.”

Maclin passed away on April 26, the 31-year-old collapsing in his apartment, the cause of death still unknown. A memorial service will be held for him Friday.

As physically talented and warm as Maclin was, his life was not an easy one. He faced two significant obstacles, noted his father, Pen Maclin II. One was a learning disability that made school difficult. But his other challenge was even larger. For the last 11 or 12 years, Pen II said his son battled mental illness.

“For the first five years of that, it was pretty much me and his mom trying to help him,” Pen II said. “But for the last five years, we tried to be more hands off. We’d go check on him, and try to make sure he was taking his medications.”

Pen II had a great respect and love for his son. For all of his challenges, he said his son mostly remained that same gentle soul until the end.

"He was a great guy and had a great personality," Pen II said. "He loved everybody and took care of everybody. He was never a bad soul. When people got to know him they saw him as a big guy with a quiet wit. He had a confidence about him.

"For me and my wife, this has been a tough couple of weeks. We are just trying to get our minds together on it."

Of all of Pen III’s John Marshall coaches, it was Brian Parlin who knew him best. The former JM wrestling coach took over the Rockets program when Maclin was a junior.

He’d heard about Maclin’s rare strength and athleticism. But he also knew that wrestling wasn’t Maclin’s first love, it was football.

So, there was some initial prodding from Parlin that needed to happen in the wrestling room.

“You had to push him along sometimes,” Parlin said. “But he listened and he was never a problem. He was the kind of kid that all of his teammates liked.”

It took about one year for Parlin to really get Maclin going. But by his senior wrestling season, the athletic heavyweight had bought in.

The results were spectacular. Not only did Maclin reach the state tournament for the first time, but he finished third there, his final match a pin of Owatonna star Casey Dehn.