SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Former justice Alan Page reads to Rochester students, promotes proposed amendment

“Remember one thing if you don’t remember anything else: you have the potential to accomplish your hopes and dreams. You have to work at it,” Page told students at Gage Elementary.

IMG_7865.JPG
Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey, right, former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari, and Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel spoke during a forum at Mayo High School on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 25, 2022 05:21 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — As Minnesota and its communities continue to become more diverse, the education system needs to change.

That was the message former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari underscored during a stop in Rochester on Friday. Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel and Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey joined Page and Kashkari for a panel discussion at Mayo High School about educational disparities.

Although the speakers agreed on the problem — that the system needs to do better for all students — there was some uncertainty about the correct solution moving forward.

"Minnesota is one of the worst in the nation at making sure all of its young people get a good education," Kashkari said during the panel. "This is something to address head-on ... it's hard to imagine something with bigger stakes than this."

Page and Kashkari jointly have been advocating for the proposed Page Amendment. If passed, it would make it a right for every child in Minnesota to have a "quality public education." They have made periodic stops in Rochester to discuss the movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_7861.JPG
Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page reads to students at Gage Elementary on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Jordan Shearer | jshearer@postbulletin.com)
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Pekel acknowledged there are many things that need to be done to rectify the disparities among students. He said one of the things that can be done is to share more knowledge across the district. He referred to RPS as "people rich and system poor," meaning there are great people doing great work but those successful efforts don't always get shared across the full network.

He also acknowledged the potential of the Page Amendment, while not backing it completely.

"I'm open to the possibility that some kind of legal requirement like the Page Amendment is what it's going to take to break a logjam that we've had for a long time," Pekel said. "Now, that in my world is very controversial..."

He did, however, agree about the core issue.

"I agree: For sure, they've got the diagnosis right, which is we're not improving outcomes for kids who need it the most. I'm not positive yet about the cure."

Read more from Jordan
01 Teacher Feature - Andrew Langseth
Members Only
Local
A second ministry: Stewartville pastor answers the call for more substitute teachers
"Ministry is about people and teaching is about people — and about relationships. There's tons of crossover," Andrew Langseth said.
February 23, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
RPS School Board
Local
Kent Pekel accepts superintendent position offered by the Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board unanimously approved the motion to offer Pekel the position after hearing an update on the number of superintendents leaving their positions across the nation and the number of school boards looking for candidates.
February 22, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester School Board
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board to discuss enrollment projections and safety initiative
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
February 22, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

In addition to discussing educational disparities with older students at Mayo, the advocates also made a stop to inspire some younger students at Gage Elementary. During their time at the elementary school, they read to students and answered questions.

“Remember one thing if you don’t remember anything else: You have the potential to accomplish your hopes and dreams. You have to work at it,” Page told students.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Jose Felan Jr.
Local
Rochester man pleads guilty to federal charge for St. Paul arsons
Jose Angel Felan Jr., 35, was arrested by Mexican authorities in February 2021 after fleeing the country with his wife and co-defendant Mena Dhaya Yousif.
February 25, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
MnDOT I-90 and Highway 52 Project.png
Local
MnDOT plans $25 million project to upgrade I-90/Highway 52 interchange
New bridge will make traffic from Rochester heading east move easier
February 25, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
2 new businesses to bloom soon in southwest Rochester
Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Wedding Day Diamonds are expected to open their doors in March in a recently built commercial center on the former site of Bakers Square.
February 25, 2022 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Minnesota CREP1.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Township elections are March 8 across Minnesota
PUC approves permit for solar project in Mower County; workshop designed to help navigate rural home loan financing
February 25, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports