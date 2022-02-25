Former justice Alan Page reads to Rochester students, promotes proposed amendment

ROCHESTER — As Minnesota and its communities continue to become more diverse, the education system needs to change.

That was the message former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari underscored during a stop in Rochester on Friday. Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel and Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey joined Page and Kashkari for a panel discussion at Mayo High School about educational disparities.

Although the speakers agreed on the problem — that the system needs to do better for all students — there was some uncertainty about the correct solution moving forward.

"Minnesota is one of the worst in the nation at making sure all of its young people get a good education," Kashkari said during the panel. "This is something to address head-on ... it's hard to imagine something with bigger stakes than this."

Page and Kashkari jointly have been advocating for the proposed Page Amendment. If passed, it would make it a right for every child in Minnesota to have a "quality public education." They have made periodic stops in Rochester to discuss the movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page reads to students at Gage Elementary on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Jordan Shearer | jshearer@postbulletin.com) Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Pekel acknowledged there are many things that need to be done to rectify the disparities among students. He said one of the things that can be done is to share more knowledge across the district. He referred to RPS as "people rich and system poor," meaning there are great people doing great work but those successful efforts don't always get shared across the full network.

He also acknowledged the potential of the Page Amendment, while not backing it completely.

"I'm open to the possibility that some kind of legal requirement like the Page Amendment is what it's going to take to break a logjam that we've had for a long time," Pekel said. "Now, that in my world is very controversial..."

He did, however, agree about the core issue.

"I agree: For sure, they've got the diagnosis right, which is we're not improving outcomes for kids who need it the most. I'm not positive yet about the cure."

In addition to discussing educational disparities with older students at Mayo, the advocates also made a stop to inspire some younger students at Gage Elementary. During their time at the elementary school, they read to students and answered questions.

“Remember one thing if you don’t remember anything else: You have the potential to accomplish your hopes and dreams. You have to work at it,” Page told students.