News | Local

Former La Crescent-Hokah superintendent pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Wooden gavel
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 02, 2022 02:10 PM
CALEDONIA — The former La Crescent-Hokah Schools superintendent pleaded guilty late last month to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from a domestic dispute.

Eric Martinez pleaded guilty in Houston County District Court on Jan. 25, 2022.

He was sentenced that same day by Judge Terrence Walters to a year of supervised probation. The sentence is a stay of adjudication, meaning that if he successfully completes his probationary sentence, the charge will be dismissed.

A misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed as part of the plea.

Martinez admitted that on Nov. 4, 2021, he and a woman got into an argument at his home in La Crescent and during the course of the argument, the pair were yelling loudly throughout the home.

The argument was loud enough for a neighbor to hear and call 911.

“I knew at the time of the argument that my behavior would likely alarm or disturb others,” the petition to enter a guilty plea states.

Martinez was selected as the district's superintendent on April 7, 2021, and began on July 1. The district’s site no longer lists Martinez as superintendent. It could not immediately be determined when Martinez’s employment with the district ended and whether he resigned or was terminated.

