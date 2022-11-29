SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former LDS leader sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting teen in Dodge County

Michael Adam Davis, 38, was convicted of sexually assaulting a juvenile male under his care while Davis was a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week.

Michael-Davis.png
Michael Adam Davis.
Contributed / Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 29, 2022 03:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MANTORVILLE — A former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader was sentenced in Dodge County District Court to 360 months in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile male under his care.

Michael Adam Davis, 38, was found guilty in May 2022 of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor with a previous conviction.

Also Read
Goodhue County Sheriff patrol car
Local
BCA identifies Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy who shot man last week
Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown, a nearly 20-year law enforcement veteran, shot an unarmed 24-year-old Fernando Javier Carbajal after Carbajal allegedly chased after the deputy. Sutton-Brown is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the BCA.
November 29, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
20221128_153150.jpg
Business
New Med City treat shop to start 'waffling' in early 2023
Jennifer Cuizapa is cooking up a new 1,323-square-foot sweet spot to be called Bombon in the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE. That’s a space not far from Century High School.
November 29, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
La Crescent map.png
Local
Iowa woman injured in two-car crash in La Crescent
Roads throughout Southeast Minnesota are wet Tuesday as snow falls throughout the area.
November 29, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

District Judge Jodi Williamson also credited Davis with 229 days for time served and ordered Davis to be under supervised probation for 10 years.

Davis was the elders quorum president at the LDS church in Kasson where the victim and his mother attended. Davis has since been removed from any position in the congregation, according to Randal Thomas, president of the Rochester Minnesota Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Davis sexually assaulted a then-13-year-old boy under his care multiple times over Christmas break in December 2018 in Davis’ home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution, headed by Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Geoffrey Hjerleid, made a motion following Davis' conviction to pursue an upward departure for Davis , meaning a longer sentence than allowed by Minnesota sentencing guidelines. Hjerleid cited Davis' prior convictions related to sexual assaults in Utah, saying due to those past sexual assault convictions in Utah, Davis should face a longer prison sentence.

"Defendant has a long involvement in criminal activity. Defendant has engaged in criminal sexual acts practically his entire adulthood," Williamson wrote in her order.

Davis pleaded guilty to or was charged with multiple crimes involving sexually assaulting people in the early 2000s in Utah while he was a member of the LDS church.

In one case, Davis exposed himself to an 11-year-old child in a public restroom. In another, he sexually assaulted an adult woman with cerebral palsy.

"As a lifetime registered sex offender, Defendant moved to a different state and committed more criminal sexual conduct offenses," Williamson wrote in her ruling.

He received minimal sentences for all his Utah convictions.

"To see this case finally come to a close only means it's the end of this chapter because now comes the healing for the survivors in Utah and Minnesota and their famalies," Michael Benjamin, a witness in the trial, said. "There is no amount of jail time that can ever right the wrong that was caused."

Benjamin, a current Rochester LDS member, testified to the church's leadership structure, a key point that help secure a conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mr. Davis was sentenced to 30 years, but the survivors will live the rest of their lives with what happened," he said.

Davis' lawyer, Thomas Braun, argued to the court that Davis' conviction of lewdness involving a child was not a felony and could not be construed as a crime of violence. Because the lewdness conviction was not a crime of violence, Braun argued, prosecutors should not be able to push for an upward departure for Davis.

Williamson wrote in her order that while that conviction is not considered a crime of violence under Minnesota statute, the court could consider it as factor into whether Davis is a danger to public safety.

Braun also argued that Davis' felony convictions should count as one under Minnesota law because they were committed against the same victim.

“The conduct underlying the convictions is one of a singular behavioral incident that, in the State of Minnesota, would only give rise to a single conviction,” reads part of a memorandum submitted by Braun.

In a statement about Davis' conviction, Thomas wrote, "We are grateful the legal process has moved forward and that justice has been served. We will continue to support and love the victim and family as they continue their healing process."

The victim's mother testified during the trial that she thought the LDS church was trying to cover up the abuse.

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLEPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
November 29, 2022 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
northern long-eared bat
Local
Northern long-eared bat officially declared endangered
The bat, once common across northern Minnesota forests, has been decimated by white-nose syndrome.
November 29, 2022 10:49 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 27-December 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 29, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_2842.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester Rep premiers a different kind of Christmas story
The show's director, Amanda Leyawiin, speaks about the story, the audience experience, and what she thinks people will take away from the performance.
November 29, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer