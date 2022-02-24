Former Lourdes school building addressed in review Mayo Clinic five-year plan

ROCHESTER – The potential fate of the former Lourdes High School became a repeated topic Wednesday night as the Rochester City Council moved toward unanimous approval of Mayo Clinic’s latest five-year plan.

“Mayo Clinic purchased this property in 2013 with the intention of redeveloping the two-block site to accommodate Mayo ‘s growth,” Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s director of regional government engagement, told the council of the building at 621 W. Center St. “No decisions have been made regarding the future of this site.”

Mayo Clinic’s five-year plan lists “development of former Lourdes High School site for support activities” among 82 potential projects.

Tim Siegfried, Mayo Clinic’s division chairman of facilities, has repeatedly pointed out the projects in the report are in varying degrees of preparation and many could be delayed at least another five years.

The Mayo Clinic plan, which is required to be updated every five years under a 1991 city ordinance, offers a glimpse of what could be developed on the Mayo campuses, with the incentive of helping streamline some required city review that would take place if any project listed moves forward.

Questions regarding the Lourdes site were initially raised by Rochester business owner John Kruesel during the council’s open-comment period, but council members also returned to the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sections of the former high school were deemed potentially historic by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission in early 2019. The original 1941 building, as well as a 1958 addition, are listed by the city as potential landmarks .

At the time, Mayo Clinic officials argued the 1958 addition, along with an addition from the 1980s, didn’t warrant the designation.

Wednesday, Schubring said Mayo Clinic discussions regarding the property include finding potential reuse of existing elements of the original school building.

Council member Shaun Palmer raised questions regarding the condition of the empty building, citing rumors that it is no longer heated.

“I don’t know if it’s completely off,” Siegfried said. “I know it has been turned down. … There are utilities still servicing the building, and I know security does its rounds, as well.”

He said damage from a broken water main at the site was addressed, but the gymnasium floors that were damaged had to be removed.

“It was a pretty extensive effort,” he said of work to deter mold from developing.

While specific plans for the site were not stated, Mayo Clinic’s presentation Wednesday did highlight projects that are underway with expected completion in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melanie Baumhover, a principal with BWBR, the St. Paul-based architectural firm that helped prepare the report, said a tunnel to connect the planned Jacobson Building proton-beam expansion to a new loading dock near Methodist Hospital is slated to be completed in November.

She also highlighted the Kellen Building, the 11-story research facility being constructed at the intersection of Third Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest. She said the building is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Construction continues on the Discovery Square parking ramp in downtown Rochester on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Also already under construction is a 10-story parking ramp west of Discovery Square. Slated to include 1,188 parking stalls, with retail space on the ground floor, is expected to be done this year.

“These are projects that have gone through Mayo Clinic’s process before they are even brought to the city,” she said.

Rochester Community Development principal planner Desmond McGeough said the projects also face city review once submitted, but the process for the special Mayo Clinic districts mean projects are reviewed as part of the overall medical campus, which provides some added flexibility when it comes to parking requirements and other typical development rules.

The council approval of the plan, he said, provides the city with a better understanding of what potential development could occur in the defined districts.

In other business the council:

Approved a preliminary plat for Preserve at West Circle, which will include 118 single-family rental homes in Northwest Rochester, near the intersection of Jordyn Road and 19th Street Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved changes to the city’s Residential Development Fee Reimbursement Pilot Program to shift the program from a fee waiver to a fee reimbursement program, cap the maximum

reimbursement at $20,000 per unit, remove income qualifying requirements and add newly constructed owner-occupied homes valued at $350,000 or less to the eligible properties list.