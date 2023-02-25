Former Mayo CEO Dr. Robert Hattery pushed for excellence: 'Just get it done and done right'

ROCHESTER — Dr. Robert Hattery had a saying. He had many actually. But there was one that defined him — and that many colleagues and friends of his recalled when they learned that the former Mayo Clinic CEO had died this month at 83:

“Just get it done and done right.”

Hattery used it to motivate and inspire staff to strive for excellence, but it could have equally applied to Hattery himself: Hattery got a lot done, and it got done right.

Hattery, whose medical specialty was radiology, presided over Mayo Clinic Rochester as CEO from 1994 to 1998 during a time of rapid expansion and growth on the Mayo campus.

Projects included the vertical expansion of the Charlton Building, the expansion of the Ozmun Building and ramp, and the remodeling of Mayo Building; but the crown jewel of these “portfolio of projects” was the Gonda Building.

“His focus was for Mayo Clinic to expand, innovate and be a leader. His big emphasis was expansion and growth in Rochester,” said Doug Holtan, the clinic’s chair of facilities and support services.

What became known as the Gonda Building had been paused because of a mild recession in the early 1990s. Health care reform was a big topic then, galvanized by the Clinton administration, and there were concerns about what that might mean for Mayo’s finances. Under Hattery, the Gonda Building became a priority. Mayo was bursting at the seams. There was demand for more space.

“When Bob became CEO, he goes, 'We’re going to build this building,'” said Dr. Bernie King, a Mayo Clinic radiologist who worked under Hattery before he became CEO.

To King, the decision to move forward with the Gonda Building underscored a rare leadership trait of Hattery: His ability to think strategically. His idea was not to build for the moment but for what medicine would look like in the future.

“They see things that we’re going to need before many of us see them, when they build the foundation for that,” King said. “Bob was like that.”

To outsiders, Gonda is a modern, sleek-looking structure. Perhaps less well-known, Gonda was built to be flexible. It is its hallmark. The 1.5 million square-foot building created a sense of connectedness with the Mayo Building that not only supported growth but an integration of practice, Holtan said.

Built in the early-1950s and later expanded, the Mayo Building was an efficient space for exams and consultations, but it did not support where medicine was going with more out-patient procedures. Gonda served as a bridge to that more modern future.

The eighth floor of the building, for example, where the department of neurology resides, is a place for exams and consultations. A continuum of care was fostered at the nearby Gonda Building, where, on the eighth-floor, neuro-diagnostic testing, outpatient procedures and neuro cancer therapies takes place.

It was not just the buildings themselves but what went in them that Hattery cared about. King said Hattery was a mentor to young staff and medical professionals, including himself. Lots of people pay lip-service to the importance of mentoring. They are viewed as key in sustaining a culture of excellence. But they don't grow on trees. Hattery had a gift in this area and invested time and energy in them.

“Dr. Hattery was just the perfect mentor for me,” King said. “He was very demanding, but had a wonderful personal side to him as well. You always knew he cared about you, that he wanted you to do the best you could do.”

Dr. Robert Hattery, former CEO of Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He passed away on Feb. 11, 2023. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

King recalled that Hattery would host summer barbecues at his home that brought together all of the Mayo Clinic residents, fellows, technologists and secretaries in the department and their families.

“Everybody’s kids were there. We worked together and then, thanks to Bob and (his wife) Diane, we celebrated life together,” he said.

King illustrates with a story just how much mentoring meant to Hattery.

As he was on the verge of taking on the top job at Mayo as CEO, Hattery had a heart-to-heart with King. He told King he would not be able to provide the same mentorship as he had in the past, but he wanted him to know that if he ever needed anything, “You can always call me.”

“Most people wouldn’t do that. They would say, 'OK, I’m going to be promoted to this big job. I’m going to be the Big Cheese.’ That’s how much he cared about (mentoring),’” King said.

As a graduate of Indiana University, Hattery was an unabashed Hoosier basketball fan when IU’s legendary coach Bob Knight reigned. Hanging from the ceiling of the Mayo Clinic reading room, where radiologists scrutinized their X-rays, was an IU basketball jersey.

Jeff Korsmo, former chief financial officer for Mayo Clinic Rochester, recalled the meetings held on the 11th floor of the Mayo Building where Hattery had his executive office. The offices there were the same size as patient exam rooms. On the door of a conference room near Hattery’s office, Hattery had put the words “Hot Tub.”

It was meant to be an icebreaker. It was understandable that staff preparing to meet with Hattery would feel nervous or anxious. He was known as an intense personality. But Hattery let his wry sense of humor show — and perhaps take a little of the edge off the anxiety a visitor might feel — when he invited visitors into the “Hot Tub,” as he would say.

“He had a great enough self-awareness. He knew he was intense and that people would get nervous coming up there at times to talk with him,” Korsmo said. “It gave us a little bit of an icebreaker to say, ‘Come relax in the hot tub with us.’”

Both as a radiologist and an administrator, Hattery sought to expand the frontiers of medicine. When he was training in the 1960s, radiology at that time was mainly X-rays. King said Hattery brought an excitement to medicine and radiology, because he was constantly exploring and bringing in new imaging technologies.

Hattery and fellow colleagues introduced ultrasound, MRIs and other new technologies. The first CT scans in North America, King said, were done at Mayo.

A point Hattery often made to students and young radiologists — another one of his snappy, well-known phrases — is that diseases and their pathologies don’t change. They’ve been here for hundreds of years.

What changes is the way we can image them and diagnose them. This pushing for new ways to look at and understand diseases kept Mayo at the cutting edge of medicine.

“If we didn’t find new ways of looking at disease, diagnosing disease and treating disease, and we became like every other hospital, nobody would come to Mayo anymore,” King said. “The reason they come to Mayo is that we are doing something new and different and better. And that’s what Bob pushed.”