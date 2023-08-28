6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Former Mayo Clinic researcher sentenced to 18 years for trying to aid ISIS

Muhammad Masood, 31, a licensed medical doctor in Pakistan, was formerly employed at a medical clinic in Rochester when he attempted to help the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 11:46 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Mayo Clinic researcher was sentenced to 218 months, or 18 years, in federal prison and five years of supervised probation for attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Muhammad Masood, 31, a licensed medical doctor in Pakistan, was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, under an H-1B Visa.

Between January 2020 and March 2020, Masood used an encrypted messaging application to facilitate his travel overseas to join a terrorist organization. Masood made multiple statements about his desire to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (“ISIS”) , and he pledged his allegiance to the designated terrorist organization and its leader. Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.

On Feb. 21, 2020, Masood purchased a plane ticket from Chicago, Illinois to Amman, Jordan, and from there planned to travel to Syria. On March 16, 2020, Masood’s travel plans changed because Jordan closed its borders to incoming travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Masood then agreed to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would assist him with travel via cargo ship to deliver him to ISIS territory.

On March 19, 2020, Masood traveled from Rochester to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to board a flight bound for Los Angeles, California. Upon arrival at MSP, Masood checked in for his flight and was subsequently arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Masood pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2022, to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Masood was sentenced today before Senior Judge Paul A. Magnuson.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
