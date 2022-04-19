Former Michaels Restaurant still substandard, with renewed path opened for demolition and development

ROCHESTER – The former Michaels Restaurant was reaffirmed as a "structurally substandard structure" Monday, extending eligibility for city financial support to replace the building.

Acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, the Rochester City Council unanimously approved the designation for the restaurant site and three connected parcels, which were purchased for $5 million in February.

BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, bought the site near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Center Street, from Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors of Northbrook, Illinois.

Harbor Bay, led by the Bell family, partnered with Titan to build the 20-story luxury Hilton hotel in 2019 across Broadway from the Michaels site.

The Michaels site was initially deemed substandard in 2018, making way for a potential demolition agreement with the city, but the owner never moved forward and the related three-year hold on potential tax-increment financing support expired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the building was never demolished, the new substandard ruling allows BGD5 the same terms established in 2018. The owner has three years to request potential TIF support.

“I know they are in discussions on a potential development at this location,” Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst, told the council Monday.

Svenby said the agreement opens a potential path for TIF support, but it doesn’t commit the city to finalizing a deal.

Titan CEO Andy Chafoulias has not yet announced the company’s plans for the building, but he has referenced doing something “that's transformational once again in our city core.”