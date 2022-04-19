SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Former Michaels Restaurant still substandard, with renewed path opened for demolition and development

Status opens new three-year window to seek tax-increment financing from city.

Ex-Michaels restaurant sells for $5.5 million in downtown Rochester
The former Michaels Restaurant is located at 15 S. Broadway Ave.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 18, 2022 10:59 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – The former Michaels Restaurant was reaffirmed as a "structurally substandard structure" Monday, extending eligibility for city financial support to replace the building.

Acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, the Rochester City Council unanimously approved the designation for the restaurant site and three connected parcels, which were purchased for $5 million in February.

Read more from Randy
manor hills one.jpg
Local
Proposed Country Club Manor apartment project granted TIF
Developer says increased construction costs contributed to anticipated $3.5 million funding gap.
April 18, 2022 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Northfield city ID sample.png
Local
Rochester eyes path toward municipal ID cards
City Council expected to consider ordinance approving the creation of a municipal ID next month.
April 18, 2022 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mayowood II Apartments.jpg
Local
Olmsted County's senior-housing project readying request for state support
Proposed 36-unit apartment complex would be owned and operated by the county HRA for low-income seniors.
April 16, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, bought the site near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Center Street, from Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors of Northbrook, Illinois.

Harbor Bay, led by the Bell family, partnered with Titan to build the 20-story luxury Hilton hotel in 2019 across Broadway from the Michaels site.

The Michaels site was initially deemed substandard in 2018, making way for a potential demolition agreement with the city, but the owner never moved forward and the related three-year hold on potential tax-increment financing support expired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the building was never demolished, the new substandard ruling allows BGD5 the same terms established in 2018. The owner has three years to request potential TIF support.

“I know they are in discussions on a potential development at this location,” Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst, told the council Monday.

Svenby said the agreement opens a potential path for TIF support, but it doesn’t commit the city to finalizing a deal.

Titan CEO Andy Chafoulias has not yet announced the company’s plans for the building, but he has referenced doing something “that's transformational once again in our city core.”

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
What to read next
The GOP gubernatorial candidates debate the issues at Rochester's Eagles Club on Thursday, March 10, 2022. From right to left, they are Scott Magie, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, Kendall Qualls, Scott Jensen and Richard Stanek.
Local
Live: GOP gubernatorial debate in Cannon Falls
Follow along with reporter Jordan Shearer at the GOP gubernatorial debate in Cannon Falls. The debate begins at 6:30 p.m.
April 18, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
ibm rochester
Members Only
Business
Technology firm working on new Rochester lab and offices
Applied Aerosol Technologies has been filing for permits in March and April to create six new offices and a small lab space in Building 103 of the Rochester Technology Campus at 2900 37th St. NW. That’s the former IBM Campus.
April 18, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 18, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Storage Unit Fire in Rochester
Local
Man treated for smoke inhalation following fire at storage unit
The Rochester Fire Department was called Monday morning, April 18, 2022, to a report of smoke coming from a storage unit on South Broadway Avenue.
April 18, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts