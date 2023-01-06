Sentencing of former Pine Island bus driver brings some closure for victim

RED WING — A former Pine Island schools bus driver was given jail time by a Goodhue County District Court judge, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Paul Stuart Gustine, 74, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal that dismissed a similar charge. No sentencing agreements were made in the plea deal.

District Judge Douglas Bayley stayed 335 days of Gustine's sentence for two years and credited him with one day for time served. Gustine will serve 29 days in jail but his sentence can be served either on work release or community service, if he's eligible. He will be on supervised probation for two years. Gustine will also be required to serve 30 days in jail starting May 3, 2023, and May 3, 2024, the anniversaries of his sexual assaults.

According to court documents, Gustine sexually assaulted Heather McConnell in front of her house the morning of May 3, 2021. Her children were home at the time.

Bayley also ordered Gustine to attend a sex offender program, abstain from alcohol and controlled substances, have no contact with McConnell, and undergo a psychological evaluation. He won't be required to register as a predatory offender, something McConnell requested the judge do during her victim impact statement Thursday.

"I think it's bullshit," McConnell told the Post Bulletin. "Any person who is convicted of a sexual crime should have to register."

Describing a continuous line of trauma, starting from that May assault to the sentencing hearing Thursday and even today, McConnell said, "Yesterday was really stressful."

A by product of the assault has led her to be more defensive in social situations, she said, but the revictimization she's experienced during the case has been a lot to deal with.

"The justice system in general is broken," McConnell said, adding she understands the need for due process. "But when you're going through it, it feels very accusatory."

She credits Bayley with doing what he could with the information that he had during the case but that defenses like the alleged PTSD Gustine suffered from the Vietnam war or his alleged slip into dementia don't take away the fact that he hurt her.

"I, at least, got to say my piece," she said. "But that was really hard to sit through."

Heather McConnell decided to speak out about her sexual assault following an article by the Post Bulletin. "I have felt so out of control this entire process that I wanted to take some control back,” she said. Contributed / Heather McConnell

Despite that, she wishes more people would speak about their sexual assaults, though she understands why they wouldn't.

"Things won't change unless people come out," she said.

McConnell told the Post Bulletin in November 2022 about the sexual assault and the trauma surrounding an experience like that. Typically, the Post Bulletin attempts to shield details that could identify a survivor of sexual assault without the survivor's permission. This is a common practice in the news industry.

“As far as this entire thing, I have had no choice. I had no choice at my house. I had no choice over the legal aspect of it in the court system,” McConnell said. “For me, it boils down to a control thing. I have felt so out of control this entire process that I wanted to take some control back.”

Some of that control was taken back, she felt, after giving her statement during Gustine's sentencing but she wonders if it made a difference.

She detailed Gustine's sexual assault that day, outlining his stalking like behavior and his physical assault against her.

Gustine arrived at McConnell’s Pine Island residence after finishing up his bus route for the Pine Island School District that May morning.

Gustine's last day with the Pine Island School District was the morning of May 3, 2021, according to Pine Island School District Superintendent Tamara Champa. That is the same day as the assault at McConnell's home, but it is unclear whether Gustine's employment had ended before or after the incident.

"The School District did receive a complaint pertaining to Mr. Gustine," Champa wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "The School District investigated the report" but no discipline was enacted, she said.

According to the criminal complaint:

While standing in her doorway on May 3, 2021, Gustine asked McConnell about her business before he began to make comments about her body and he suddenly started grabbing his crotch, prompting McConnell to tell Gustine that she really needed to get her kids ready for the day.

At this point, Gustine grabbed McConnell’s chest. She pushed his hands away.

“Oh, please just let me touch them,” Gustine told McConnell.

McConnell repeatedly told Gustine “no” and that she was married and didn’t want him to do that.

After being told no, Gustine again grabbed her chest, this time as McConnell’s 9-year-old daughter rounded the corner and asked who Gustine was.

“This is Paul, he lives by Grandma and Papa,” McConnell told her daughter before turning to Gustine and again telling him she needed to get her kids ready.

After hearing this, Gustine continued to grab his crotch before deciding to leave and telling her not to tell anyone about what transpired.

A civil case against Gustine is in the works, McConnell said, but she's focusing on continue to work with her therapist and living her life.

"I'm not going to let him take up space in my head anymore," she said.