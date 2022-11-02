Former Pine Island school bus driver pleads guilty to sexual assault in Goodhue County

RED WING — A former Pine Island schools bus driver pleaded guilty this week to one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, in Goodhue County District Court.

Pending approval of the plea agreement, Paul Stuart Gustine, 74, of Pine Island, faces two counts gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal conduct and one count of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor for a May 3, 2021, incident where he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Pine Island home and exposed himself.

Gustine's plea petition does not mention any sort of agreement on sentencing. He's scheduled to appear again in District Court on Jan. 5, 2023.

"The School District did receive a complaint pertaining to Mr. Gustine," Pine Island Superintendent Tamara Champa wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "The School District investigated the report but it did not result in the final disposition of disciplinary action."

His last date of employment with the district was the morning of May 3, 2021, according to Champa.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gustine sexually assaulted a 35-year-old adult woman at a home in Pine Island and exposed himself to her while he was standing outside of a home's doorway.

The woman told a Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy that she repeatedly told Gustine no and to stop assaulting her.

Gustine made sexual comments to the woman in the past, she told law enforcement.

In an interview with law enforcement, Gustine said he went to work as a Pine Island school district bus driver that morning and went to a residence the woman was at but he wasn't sure why the woman said he assaulted her.

"I don't feel that I touched her," he told a Sheriff's deputy.