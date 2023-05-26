99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Former Pine Island teacher arrested for sexually assaulting teenage student

Lindsey Schneeberger, 24, of Rochester, a former Pine Island coach and teacher is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students at her Rochester home.

Lindsey Schneeberger
Lindsey Schneeberger.
Contribute / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:11 AM

ROCHESTER — A former Pine Island Public Schools teacher was arrested by the Rochester Police Department for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the teacher's Rochester home, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Lindsey Schneeberger, 24, of Rochester, was a former volleyball coach and physical education teacher for Pine Island Middle School. She was arrested yesterday by RPD.

A criminal complaint has not been filed yet in the case but she is expected to appear in court late Friday morning.

Schneeberger was placed on leave March 6, 2023, due to an investigation, according to Pine Island Public School Superintendent Tamara Champa. She resigned on March 16, 2023.

Champa declined to say what the investigation into Schneeberger was about, citing the need to speak with the district's lawyer.

"Any time we have any concern about students, we are going to react swiftly, always, and always make sure that students are at the forefront of every decision we make," Champa said.

Schneeberger received a Bachelor's degree in physical education from Winona State University and she grew up in central Wisconsin, according to her profile on the school's website .

This is a developing story.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
