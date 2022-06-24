Former RCTC football player facing new assault charges after brandishing gun in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — A former Rochester Community and Technical College football player accused of attacking a rival team's coach last year is facing new charges related to brandishing a firearm Friday morning in downtown Rochester.

Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a police officer, a misdemeanor.

District Judge Mark Wernick set Fiorenza's bail or bond at $50,000 with no conditions and $20,000 with conditions. Wernick also ordered Fiorenze not use or possess drugs, alcohol, firearms or dangerous weapons, not enter bars or liquor stores or leave the state without written court approval.

As of Friday afternoon, Fiorenza is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

No attorney is listed for him on the Minnesota court's website.

Fiorenza's next appearance is scheduled for July 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement saw Fiorenza pull a handgun from his waistband and point it towards a group of people involved in a verbal altercation Friday morning on the corner of Broadway Avenue South and Third Street Southeast.

After he put the gun back into his waistband, officers commanded him to stop and place his hands in the air. Fiorenza then ran from police before being tripped by a bystander, causing him to fall and the handgun becoming dislodged.

Fiorenza was arrested and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Officers identified the handgun found at the scene as a Glock 23 Gen .40.

Fiorenza, along with another former RCTC football player, Akim Abdul Richmond, 21, of Hawkins, Texas, are both charged in Olmsted District County Court with felony third-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in a separate case involving an alleged October 2021 assault of a rival team's coach following a game in Rochester. They are both scheduled to appear on July 28 for that case.