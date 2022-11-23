Former RCTC football player sentenced to probation for October 2021 assault that left coach unconscious

ROCHESTER — A former Rochester Community and Technical College football player has been sentenced to one year of probation for the October 2021 assault of an opposing team's coach.

Akim Abdul Richmond, 22, of Hawkins, Texas, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree assault during a Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, hearing in Olmsted County District Court in front of District Judge Robert Birnbaum.

Birnbaum sentenced Richmond the same day and dismissed a second misdemeanor count of assault and a felony assault charge.

Richmond was given a stay of adjudication for his single assault charge conviction, meaning there will be no conviction on his record and his charge will be dismissed if he successfully completes his probation.

Both RCTC and the National Junior College Athletic Association declined to provide information to the Post Bulletin earlier this year about any sanctions or investigations into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as a reason not to provide any of this information despite Minnesota Statute and federal law making the final results of any disciplinary proceeding public information if the student is perpetrator of a crime of violence.

In response to the Post Bulletin's inquiry about RCTC releasing public information regarding the incident, RCTC Executive Director of Communications Nate Stoltman wrote that the school does not comment on individual student records.

A second former RCTC football player also charged for the incident, Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to a felony count of third-degree assault and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4, 2023.

Both players are no longer students at RCTC, according to Stoltman.

According to the complaint:

A football coach for Minnesota West Community and Technical College reported to law enforcement that he had been assaulted by Fiorenza and Richmond following a game against RCTC in Rochester.

The coach reported that he attempted to break up a fight between the two teams when the pair punched him, threw him to the ground and continued to hit him until he lost consciousness. The coach suffered a concussion as a result of the assault.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage of the incident that corroborated the coach's statement. Fiorenza and Richmond were identified in the footage by comparing their jersey numbers to the RCTC football roster.