Former Red Wing man sentenced to 30 days for sexual assault of teen girl

While the man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl was ordered to serve a month-long jail sentence, if he complies with his probation terms, his case will be dismissed.

Isaac Derrick Klimesh
Isaac Derrick Klimesh.
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 11:02 AM

RED WING — A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for the June 2022 sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Isaac Derrick Klimesh appeared before Judge Tori Stewart yesterday where he was ordered to report to the Goodhue County Jail on Jan. 2, 2024 to serve a 30-day jail sentence.

Klimesh, who now lives in Iowa but lived in Red Wing at the time of the sexual assault, was also placed on 15 years of supervised probation. Stewart ordered a stay of adjudication in the case in accordance with a plea deal that dismissed three sex crime charges against Klimesh in exchange for a guilty plea to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 14 and 16 years old, a felony

If he successfully completes his probation, which includes successfully completing a sex offender treatment program and having no contact with underage girls, his case will be dismissed. Klimesh will not have to register as a predatory offender.

According to court documents:

The Red Wing Police Department began investigating Klimesh following a July 20, 2022, referral from Goodhue County Social Services that alleged a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

During two forensic interviews with the girl, she told police of a June 2022 sexual assault by Klimesh at a Red Wing apartment.

Klimesh repeatedly told the girl she could not tell anyone because he would get in trouble for the sexual assault. The girl told multiple people about the assault after it happened.

An interview between Klimesh and police was scheduled for Aug. 3, 2022, but was canceled by Klimesh.

Charges were filed on Oct. 12, 2022.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
