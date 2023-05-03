Former Rochester business owner accused of illegally cashing $8k in checks from former business

ROCHESTER — A former Rochester business owner is facing felony charges for stealing thousands of dollars from the new owner of Virgil's Auto Repair and Towing, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Royal James Johnson, 44, is scheduled to appear in court on May 31 for felony counts of mail theft and theft.

As a former owner of the business, Johnson is accused of depositing $7,984.01 dollars worth of checks meant for the business.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Johnson on Jan. 20, 2023, after the new owners reported stolen checks had been deposited in his bank account.

Johnson signed a contract with the new owner on Nov. 5, 2021, which transferred the use of the business's name and all equipment to the new owner.

RPD found that 16 checks intended for the business had been deposited into Johnson's bank account between Jan. 3, 2023 and Jan. 26, 2023.

Johnson told investigators that he was the owner of Virgil's and the company was now a shell company.

He had mail for the business forwarded to a new address under his control and he cashed those checks, Johnson told law enforcement.

Johnson did not provide any documentation to confirm he had provided the services the checks were for, while the new owner did provide information that his business completed the services.