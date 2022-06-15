SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former Rochester care worker accused of beating vulnerable fiancé

Roxana Cecibeth Richter, 43, of Rochester, is accused of physical, emotional and financial abuse of her fiancé, a disabled man, who she was once a caretaker for.

Roxana Cecibeth Richter
Roxana Cecibeth Richter
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 15, 2022 03:04 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman has been charged with criminal neglect after her fiance, a disabled man, reported to police that she assaulted him multiple times. She had once been his caretaker, according to court documents.

Roxana Cecibeth Richter, 43, appeared in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday, June 15, 2022, on two counts of felony criminal neglect and one count of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor.

District Judge Kathy Wallace released Richter on her own recognizance provided she have no contact with the victim, remain law abiding and not leave the state.

Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.

According to the criminal complaint:

Richter punched the man multiple times in the face following an October 2021 argument in their Rochester home. The man told law enforcement that she had been drinking and “became so angry that she broke a bathroom sink and light switch.”

The man has a history of Guillian-Barre Syndrome, which impairs his mobility and the use of his extremities. At one point, Richter was his personal care attendant while he was in rehabilitation at the Edenbrooke nursing home and the pair had been engaged for approximately three months at the time of the assault.

The man told law enforcement that during the assault, she punched him in the face until he lost consciousness before waking up to her hitting him again.

When questioned by officers, Richter denied assaulting the man. Law enforcement noted injuries on the man consistent with the reported assault.

During questioning, Richter became angry and resisted being placed under arrest and later attempted to remove her handcuffs. Law enforcement noted she smelled strongly of alcohol.

During an interview conducted with a Mayo Clinic employee, the man recounted four to five major incidents of physical abuse from Richter, who kept knives and a machete around the house that she would threaten him with.

He also reported that she would hit him with a wooden rolling pin, once pushed him down the stairs as a joke and restricted his access to water, food, medications, financial institutions and communication with family members.

According to an human resources employee at Edenbrook, Richter was a contract employee and is no longer working in the facility. An administrator for Edenbrook did not immediately return a call for a request for comment.

According to the staffing agency that employed Richter, HADDBM Staffing, out of Omaha, Nebraska, she is no longer employed with them as of two months ago.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
