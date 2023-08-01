Former Rochester city council member Mike Wojcik to lead BikeMN

ROCHESTER — As a member of the Rochester City Council, Mike Wojcik spent 12 years working to make walking and biking a safe and accessible transportation option within the city.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Wojcik turns that focus to a wider field.

Wojcik was named executive director of the nonprofit Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, also known as BikeMN. He served as Rochester’s Ward 2 city council member from 2009 to 2021.

Wojcik said the position taps into his passion and his values. It’s also well timed, he added.

This year, Minnesota lawmakers updated biking laws — some that had language more than 50 years old. The updates included passing the so-called “Idaho stop” language which allows bike riders to treat stop signs as yield signs.

Legislation this year also added millions to funding for active transportation and safe routes to school, $40 toward complete streets funding and created a rebate of up to $1,500 on ebike purchases.

These policies remove some barriers that keep people from biking and walking, he said.

“You can have a system that’s 95% safe, but you see almost no one use it until it’s 99% safe,” Wojcik said. “Ebikes are extending the distance and age people are willing to ride.”

Some not-so-good news this year is also boosting interest in biking and walking, he added.

“I feel like 2023 is the year a lot of people are reluctantly waking up to climate change,” Wojcik said.

With the hire, the Twin Cities-based organization gains some Greater Minnesota perspective. Wojcik grew up in the Iron Range and attended school in the Red River Valley. He said he expects to split his time in his new role evenly between the Twin Cities, Rochester and Greater Minnesota. The organization has about a dozen employees and an annual budget of about $1 million.

Wojcik said he was glad to be part of Rochester’s development of bike infrastructure during his last few years on the city council. Wojcik lost a re-election bid to Mark Bransford in 2020.

Bike lanes in downtown, and pedestrian bump outs along safe routes to schools might not seem dramatic, but these small things make a big difference to people using them, he said.

One of the larger projects he advocated for was the Arianna Macnamara Memorial Bridge which spans U.S. Highway 14. It’s named after 7-year-old Arianna Celeste Macnamara who was on a ride with her family when she was struck and killed by a driver in 2006.

The first span of the bridge opened in 2010 and state legislation officially naming the bridge after her passed in 2011.

Downtown bike lanes have provided infrastructure for workers, residents and visitors downtown despite, he said. However, that hasn’t been free of what Wojcik called “bikelash.”

In May this year, council member Shaun Palmer proposed the council direct city staff to remove the bike lane on Center Street through downtown Rochester to replace it with car parking. The proposal failed to gain support of the council.

Wojcik said he’s looking forward to continuing that kind of work on a state-wide level. Pointing to successful projects is a key to getting support for more of them.

“Government doesn’t like to innovate, but it does like to copy success,” he said.

He pointed to the bridge over a drainage ditch connecting 14th Street NW to the Douglas Trail. The project took years to come to fruition and required significant private investment from Little Thistle Brewing Co. as well.

“Sometimes local governments and entities are so afraid of the liability that they don’t weigh the benefits of some projects,” Wojcik said.

How to advocate for biking infrastructure isn’t the only lesson Wojcik said he will take from his time on the Rochester City Council. Wojcik said he learned leadership skills from former City Administrator Steve Rymer who stepped down from his role in 2020.

“He taught me how to build and motivate teams and to understand and respect the people you work with and how to make them the best versions of themselves,” he said.

However, Wojcik said BikeMN founder and Executive Director Dorian Grilley’s leadership has put him in an easy position.

“Everyone there has passion and seems to be a good fit for their roles,” he said. “I’m not coming into a broken system, to say the least.”