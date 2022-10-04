We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Former Rochester City Council president now has two benches in his honor

A new bench dedicated to Denny Hanson has been put into place outside Rochester City Hall.

Answer Man logo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
October 04, 2022 07:30 AM
Answer Man, 

Did anyone step up to repair the Denny Hanson memorial bench that once sat in Peace Plaza? 

Looking for a seat

Looking,

Indeed someone did. The bench that once sat in Peace Plaza was removed from after the wrap on the bench was damaged. It was put into storage before Peace Plaza renovations began, as I pointed out in a May column .

Since then, it’s been repaired and installed at the Rochester Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave SE, under the direction of the Hanson’s family.

However, it’s not the only place to sit and reflect on the former Rochester City Council president, who died in 2012 from a brain aneurysm while seeking a second term in a citywide election.

DennyHansonBench.jpg
A new granite bench has been installed at Rochester City Hall to honor Denny Hanson, a former Rochester City Council president, who died while in office.
Answer Man/Post Bulletin

A new granite bench has been installed at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, to honor the man who was first elected to the council in 1999 to represent the First Ward.

According to Randy Staver, who replaced Hanson as council president in a special election, the installation of the new bench outside City Hall was spearheaded by council member Shaun Palmer and was completely funded through private donations.

Staver told the Post Bulletin’s local government reporter that the granite bench, which sits south of the City Hall main door, was quietly installed in early September to honor the former elected official.

So, that gives you a couple more options to find a seat and a place to reflect in the city.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

