Former Rochester resident revels in 'dream job' as newest Harlem Globetrotter

ROCHESTER — Before she became the newest member of the Harlem Globetrotters, Arysia Porter spent part of her childhood in Rochester and attended Gage Elementary School.

Back then, Porter was more keenly interested in soccer than basketball. But then she took her first basketball shot — and made it. And her conversion to hoops began. Nothing was as soul-satisfying as a basketball ripping through net. So Rochester can fairly claim to be where the twinkling of her desire to be a basketball phenomenon began.

“The first basket I made was here in Rochester. That kind of thing started it. But at the time I was playing soccer as well,” Porter said. “Then I started really getting into basketball when I moved to San Antonio."

This week, Porter was in town primarily visiting family, but also taking time to appear at area events as a freshly anointed Globetrotter.

With a ready smile and ever-present ball twirling on her finger, Porter was at Rochesterfest for sports night on Wednesday and took questions from children at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Thursday. She will return to Rochesterfest on Friday to perform tricks during a concert by KnuFunK. Her uncle, Doug Porter, is a member of the band.

Porter learned last fall from her agent that the Globetrotters were looking for women to add to the team. Porter had completed a stint playing for the Lenadores de Durango basketball in Durango, Mexico, when the call came.

“The recruiter saw my clips, and then just invited me out,” Porter said.

The Globetrotters, around for nearly a century, are known not only for their play but their personalities and comedic improvisations. So a tryout for the Globetrotter includes a number of elements. She was flown out to Atlanta for a one-day tryout. She was tested on her ball-handling and other basketball skills, including an in-the-spotlight demonstration surrounded by other players called the “magic circle.” It also included an interview to evaluate her personality.

“I was super-nervous because you never know going into it,” Porter said. “You’re just not really prepared. I was nervous at first, but the more I stayed true to myself and just played the game I love, the rest came with it.”

They liked her.

The 5-foot, 6-inch tall Porter plays guard, wears No. 1 on her jersey and goes by the nickname “Ace.”

Porter made the team, now one of five female players on the roster, the most in the team’s history. She was fresh off the Globetrotter’s 2023 World Tour, the team playing more than a hundred games in England, Wales, Scotland and Spain.

“The energy is definitely different overseas. It’s crazy,” she said.

Porter played her high school ball at Roosevelt High School in San Antonio, where she played on the varsity team for three years. She earned a full-ride scholarship to play at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.

Porter holds the school's single-game record for most points with 38. She is also the sixth all-time in scoring and second all-time in games and minutes played, according to a Saint Mary's alumni article, “Basketball alumna makes Harlem Globetrotters’s roster.”

“This is a dream job,” Porter said.