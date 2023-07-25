Former Rochester student takes tutoring service from a living room to the international stage

ROCHESTER — What started off as a way for Jinglin Li to help her classmates three years ago during the pandemic has turned into an organization with a reach far beyond Rochester, Minnesota, or even the United States.

Li created Living Room Tutors in 2020, an organization pairing those needing assistance with those wanting to help. Since then, it's only grown.

"When we got our first person from out of state, when we got a first person from a foreign country — these were all very exciting milestones to hit," Li said. "I don't think I or anyone from our team would have anticipated it from the beginning."

Expected or not, it has grown all the same. Li said Living Room Tutors has passed a milestone of 1,000 tutor-student pairs. Those students have represented more than 30 states and more than 20 counties. Its virtual structure has allowed it to grow beyond its initial creation in Rochester.

In spite of its success in the last three years, it benefitted from a strong start. In May 2020, Living Room Tutors had already started creating a network of people to help with the effort. Li recruited classmates to be tutors. The burgeoning group created a website. They found a resource to help create a free logo and style guide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group sought out multilingual tutors to help students who struggle with English.

In spite of all the details of organizing, Li didn't want to let go of what she was trying to accomplish: creating a meaningful way to help students get the academic support they needed. So, Living Room Tutors has stayed free to this day.

"I immigrated to this country when I was 5 years old, so I have a lot of personal experience with language barriers, cultural barriers and growing up low-income," Li said. "I really wanted to make Living Room Tutors something that was equitable and that was not contributing to those already-existing opportunity gaps."

Today, Li is a student at the University of Minnesota, but she still leads Living Room Tutors. And while it may have been forged in the flames of the pandemic, the need for tutors existed before that, and it has not gone away since.

The organization is still evolving. A board member and grant writer for Living Room Tutors, Amara Mozammel, said the organization is working on developing software to help with things like tutor training modules and its matching process. Mozammel described it as a a way to increase effectiveness and "improve user service."

In spite of the goal of helping students being tutored, it's also been a benefit for those giving of their time. Mozammel, who started as a tutor, said there's no better way to understand a subject oneself than having to teach it to someone else.

Li emphasized that point as well. However, that hasn't applied solely to the act of tutoring, itself. The process of getting the nonprofit off the ground and building it into what it's become has greatly benefited her organizational and leadership skills as well.

"Building this organization throughout the last three years has given me a lot of experiences that I think a lot of people my age don't get to have," Li said. "I really do believe in the mission and the values of this."