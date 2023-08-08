Former Rochester teacher now uses his brewery in Kasson to support education

KASSON, Minn. — Last Monday night, a few people clustered in front of the TV mounted on the wall at Chaotic Good Brewing Company. No, there wasn't a Twins or Vikings game on, or even the latest round of Jeopardy.

They were looking the Kasson-Mantorville School Board meeting.

The brewery is owned and operated by Scott Stroh, a former science teacher from Rochester. His career may have taken a 180-degree turn, but he's still found ways to support the world of education.

"Bring your crafts, have a beer and stay informed with what your school leadership is planning," the brewery posted on Facebook ahead of the meeting.

Stroh opened his brewery a couple years ago. It started as nothing more than a 300-square-foot shed in his backyard when he started ramping up his brewing hobby of 15 years. He described it as his exit out of education.

Showing the school board meeting in the brewery serves a couple purposes. First, it provides access for those interested in what's happening.

"The people it's most important for are the people (for whom) it's hardest to be able to go," Stroh said about the school board meetings.

Sure, the meetings are open to the public and anyone can attend if they want to. But what if you have young kids who don't want to sit quietly through an hourslong meeting? What if you want to play cards while the meeting slogs through all the mundane, boring conversation preceding the agenda items you're actually interested in?

Enter Chaotic Good Brewing Company — a place where beer, food trucks and civic engagement collide. A place where kids entertain themselves with tablets in one corner while politicians prattle on the TV in another.

Jessie Nelson, who was watching the school board meeting, said it allows more access for the community to see the meeting.

"My kids love it here. ... It's just a really nice place for the family to go," said Nelson, whose children were meandering in and around the brewery, located right next to a creek. "It kind of meets the needs of everybody."

On top of simply providing more access for parents, Stroh said he also likes making sure the school board members know the public is watching. The school district doesn't record the meeting itself. Instead, a rep from the teachers union attends in person to stream the meeting for others to watch remotely.

The brewery has been supporting schools in another way, too. A promotional stand on the tables lists the events the brewery hosts: Dungeons and Dragons, trivia, book club — and free professional development for teachers every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

And that's exactly what happened the day after the school board meeting. In the middle of the day, Stroh, his wife Molly and another teacher were at a table in the brewery, talking with Don Vaughan from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Molly Stroh is a teacher at Rochester Catholic Schools. Even though Scott Stroh is no longer an active teacher, he's still licensed as one.

This is the first summer the business has held the professional development sessions. They held one focused on reading interventions. They're planning another on positive behavioral intervention strategies.

Chaotic Good Brewing Company has been holding free professional development sessions for teachers during the summer of 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

It's not only a way to give back, but it's a way to do so that's applicable to what teachers actually need. A lot of education-focused professional development, Stroh said, is — to be honest — kind of useless.

"There's a lot of PD sessions you sit through and go 'What am I supposed to do with that?'" Stroh said. "It's not free and it's not convenient, and there's no beer."

At the brewery, he's trying to host professional development that provides a take-away that teachers can use in their own schools and classrooms.

At Tuesday's session, Vaughan spoke about the the nuances of working with therapy dogs around children and in educational settings.

And, like parents bringing their kids to watch the school board meetings, teachers coming for professional development can bring their kids rather than trying to find child care in the middle of the afternoon on a summer day.

"It's a way to give back. Even if it's only two or three people, it's two or three people who got something they might not have otherwise," Stroh said. "And quite frankly, PD would always be better with a beer."