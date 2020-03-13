A former Rochester woman working as a U.S. military linguist pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of sharing secret U.S. defense information with a possible terrorist.
Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, pleaded not guilty in a Washington, D.C., court to three counts of conspiring to deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government, the delivery of that information and the willful retention of defense information.
Thompson was arrested on March 4 in Erbil, Iraq, where she had worked as a contract linguist since mid-December 2019. The FBI filed a complaint against Thompson on Feb. 26.
The affidavit stated that Thompson is accused of accessing 57 secret files related to national defense between Dec. 30, 2019, and Feb. 10.
“These files contained classified national defense information including true names, personal identification data, background information and photographs of human sources, as well as operations cables detailing information the human sources provided to the United States government,” according to the affidavit.
Despite a lengthy career as a linguist for the U.S. military in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, Thompson ran a business in Rochester for years called Mary’s Cleaning Service.
She was active in local business networking groups.
Thompson still owns a house in Northwest Rochester. She also sold cookies at a booth at the early Rochester Downtown Alliance's Thursdays on First and Third street festivals.
Her LinkedIn page shows that she worked for WorldWide Language Resources in North Carolina. WorldWide’s website describes its business as “a leading international organization that has provided elite operational combat interpreters and translators to support US, Allied, and Coalition Forces for two decades.”
Thompson’s LinkedIn page includes a “Letter of Endorsement” from former U.S. Gen. David Petraeus that described her as “a superb example of integrity, loyalty, and professionalism.” He worked with her for more than three years in Iraq.
Around Dec. 30, 2019, “audit logs show a notable shift in Thompson’s network activity on networked Department of Defense systems accredited to process and store information up to a SECRET level,” according to court documents.
The start of the alleged unlawful access began around the time of a U.S. airstrike against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and the day protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq to protest those strikes.
Documents were discovered in Thompson’s residence that appear to link her to a man affiliated with a terrorist organization, according to the affidavit.
Following her arrest, Thompson gave a series of statements to the FBI and admitted to passing the national defense information to a co-conspirator, who is from Lebanon. Court documents described the man as "a romantic interest" of Thompson’s with ties to the Ministry of the Interior in Lebanon. Thompson told FBI agents that she did not know with whom the man was affiliated.
Investigators found evidence of at least two notes with true names of human assets as well as information on the technique an asset was using to gather information. In addition to information about sources working for the U.S., the leaked information also contained notes that specific targets should be warned, according to court records.
If convicted, Thompson faces a possible sentence of life in prison or death on the charges of transmitting information to a representative of a foreign government and conspiring to do so.