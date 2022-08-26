Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
News reporting
Former St. Charles mayoral candidate charged with drugging and sexually assaulting juvenile

Stephen Thomas Conlin, 64, of St. Charles, a former mayoral candidate who has consistently been in and out of trouble with the law for over a decade, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a teenager in his St. Charles business.

Stephen Thomas Conlin.
Mark Wasson
August 26, 2022
WINONA — A former St. Charles mayoral candidate has been charged with getting a juvenile high and sexually assaulting her while she was incapacitated, according to new charges filed in Winona County District Court.

Stephen Thomas Conlin, 64, of St. Charles, is facing three felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a gross misdemeanor.

District Judge Mary Leahy ordered Conlin be released on $300,000 bail or bond with no conditions or on $50,000 bail or bond with conditions. Leahy also ordered Conlin not have contact with the alleged victim and to abstain from drug and alcohol use.

Conlin was granted a public defender but no lawyer is listed for him on the Minnesota Courts website.

Conlin is no stranger to the criminal justice system , having been convicted of multiple drug-related crimes dating back to 2010. Most notably, Conlin was convicted in 2012 of a felony drug crime related to the sale of marijuana shortly after announcing his plans to run for mayor in St Charles. He did not win and would have been ineligible to serve.

His new charges bring a different picture of the former mayoral hopeful. Conlin is accused of offering to "smoke up" a juvenile between the ages of 14 and 16 years old when the juvenile was at his St. Charles headshop, The Buzz, according to the criminal complaint.

The juvenile told law enforcement that she smoked out of a bong July 26, 2022, that Conlin had prepared and described the high as markedly different than the other times the juvenile had smoked marijuana.

The juvenile passed out and when she woke up, her vision was impaired, colors were weird and "things were delayed."

Conlin is accused of sexually assaulting the juvenile while in this state.

Conlin repeatedly called himself a "perv" and apologized, the juvenile told law enforcement.

Before the juvenile left his business, Conlin allegedly said, "You're really pretty. Come back any time, honey."

The juvenile told law enforcement that she was scared because the juvenile did not know what happened while she was passed out.

The juvenile also reported passing out at least two more time after leaving The Buzz.

Conlin's next appearance in court will be Sept. 9, 2022.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
