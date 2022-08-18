Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Former Winona-Rochester diocese priest charged with 2020 sexual assault of adult

Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 50, of Winona, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been accused of sexually assaulting an adult while the pair where drinking at a Winona residence.

Gavel
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 18, 2022 03:03 PM
WINONA — A former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester has been charged with sexually assaulting an adult in December 2020 at a Winona County residence.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 50, of Winona, is scheduled to appear in Winona County District Court Sept. 8, 2022, on one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor.

Huerta, who is originally from Rushmore, Minnesota, was ordained as a priest for the diocese in 2008 and has not had an assignment within the diocese since 2018, according to a statement from the diocese.

Huerta lost his clerical status on Oct. 31, 2021, according to a diocesan letter dated Nov. 1, 2021.

He served Hispanic communities at parishes: The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Saint Casimir in Winona, Saint Charles Borromeo in Saint Charles, Saint Aloysius in Elba, Holy Redeemer in Eyota, and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rochester.

"The Diocese has been working and cooperating with law enforcement regarding the allegations in this serious matter. The Diocese prays for the healing of all who have been abused and encourages anyone who has been victimized or assaulted to immediately report it to law enforcement. Abused persons are not at fault, and deserve proper care in their recovery," reads part of the statement.

According to the criminal complaint:

Huerta sexually assaulted an adult who met Huerta while Huerta was a priest. Huerta asked the adult to grab a drink but wanted to do so privately because Huerta was a priest and did not want others to see him drink.

The adult told law enforcement that the pair drank tequila at a residence in Winona County. The adult recalled be very drunk and Huerta sexually assaulting him multiple times between the night of Dec. 13, 2020, and the morning of Dec. 14, 2020.

Huerta denied to the adult that anything took place between the pair.

The adult sought medical attention related to pain from the sexual assaults.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
