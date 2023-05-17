99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Former Winona-Rochester diocese priest who fled after being charged for 2020 sexual assault appears in court

Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 50, of Rushmore, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been accused of sexually assaulting an adult while the pair were drinking at a Winona residence.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta
Ubaldo Roque Huerta.
Contributed / Winona County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 1:59 PM

WINONA — A former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester who failed to appear for a court hearing last year for charges related to sexually assaulting an adult in December 2020 at a Winona County residence has been released on his own recognizance.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 51, is charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor. He appeared today before District Judge Nancy Buytendorp in Winona County District Court.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for a September 2022 hearing.

Court documents list his city of residence as Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but he is originally from Rushmore, Minnesota.

District Judge Nancy Buytendorp ordered Huerta to have no contact with the alleged victim as part of his release conditions.

Huerta was ordained as a priest for the diocese in 2008 and has not had an assignment within the diocese since 2018, according to a statement from the diocese.

Huerta lost his clerical status on Oct. 31, 2021, according to a diocesan letter dated Nov. 1, 2021.

He served Hispanic communities at parishes: The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Saint Casimir in Winona, Saint Charles Borromeo in Saint Charles, Saint Aloysius in Elba, Holy Redeemer in Eyota, and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rochester.

"The Diocese has been working and cooperating with law enforcement regarding the allegations in this serious matter. The Diocese prays for the healing of all who have been abused and encourages anyone who has been victimized or assaulted to immediately report it to law enforcement. Abused persons are not at fault, and deserve proper care in their recovery," reads part of the statement.

According to the criminal complaint:

Huerta sexually assaulted an adult who met Huerta while Huerta was a priest. Huerta asked the adult to grab a drink but wanted to do so privately because Huerta was a priest and did not want others to see him drink.

The adult told law enforcement that the pair drank tequila at a residence in Winona County. The adult recalled being very drunk and Huerta sexually assaulting him multiple times between the night of Dec. 13, 2020, and the morning of Dec. 14, 2020.

Huerta denied to the adult that anything took place between the pair.

The adult sought medical attention related to pain from the sexual assaults.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
