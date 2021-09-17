Forum seeks to address housing and safety for all

Issues of housing and public safety will be discussed Sunday in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH, in partnership with broader faith communities in Rochester, will have a forum at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the park at 1738 E. Center St. Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson will attend.

"All Minnesotans deserve the safety and security of a home, no matter their race, religion, gender, or geography," Carlson said.

The forum will be outdoors with participants masked, and a sound system will be used to allow those attending to spread out and socially distance.