Forum seeks to address housing and safety for all
Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH and other faith communities are hosting Sunday forum on Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Issues of housing and public safety will be discussed Sunday in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH, in partnership with broader faith communities in Rochester, will have a forum at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the park at 1738 E. Center St. Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson will attend.
"All Minnesotans deserve the safety and security of a home, no matter their race, religion, gender, or geography," Carlson said.
The forum will be outdoors with participants masked, and a sound system will be used to allow those attending to spread out and socially distance.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.