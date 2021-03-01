SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Forum will explain Rochester city government

League of Women Voters will focus on city during first in series of local government online forums.

League of Women Voters logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 01, 2021 09:45 AM
An online forum held by Rochester League of Women Voters will take a look at how Rochester city government operates.

The 90-minute forum begins at 7 p.m. March 18 and will feature City Administrator Alison Zelms, Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson, council member Nick Campion, and Sarah Strauss, a member of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission.

League organizers say the goal is to define authority of city government, highlight responsibilities of the city administrator and council, discuss how city operations are funded and provide a better understanding of government to advocate for resident participation.

This forum is the first in a series that will also feature Olmsted County and Rochester Public Schools officials.

To connect to the March 18 virtual forum, anyone can join the Zoom meeting at https://lwvmn-org.zoom.us/j/97932965757?pwd=Y3MzbGQyTlFYbS9qU1B0UnlzaVloZz09

The meeting ID is 979 3296 5757, and the passcode is 857890

Participation is also available by phone at (312) 626-6799 and using the same meeting ID and passcode. No participant ID is required.

