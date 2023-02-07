Fountain's new mayor 'excited to serve the community'

FOUNTAIN — For more than 20 years, Tammy Danielson has been part of Fountain's tight-knit community of about 400 residents. As the new administrator at Good Samaritan Home Care in Preston, Danielson is now working closer to home and, in turn, found that she has more time to serve the community.

She took a shot at running for mayor, and on Nov. 8, 2022, she beat challenger Ronald Reisner with 57% of the vote.

Now one month into her first term as mayor of the Sinkhole Capital of the U.S., Danielson reflects on her passion for her small-town community and the road ahead.

Is this your first time holding public office?

Yes. I've always wanted to be on (city) council, and I talked to my husband about it over the years, and he would say, "Really?" because just this past August, I retired from Mayo Clinic after 25 years to take a new position locally. My days were pretty long with my drive, a longer workday usually and then getting home later. He said, "When are you going to have time for anything?" because I have a side jewelry business, I was involved in volunteer (work), so he was really concerned about our time if I did that.

And then when I took this new position, which is in Preston, I had a lot more time in the front and the back end of my day, and I had a couple of friends who had called me about this position being open. They said, "Why don't you run for mayor?" I said, "Really? Hmm, OK," so that's all it took.

What were you doing at Mayo Clinic?

Management operations. My whole career there was supervising people in the clinical side of it.

My last gig at Mayo was in the transplant center. I was one of the operations managers there. Did that for six years, and then I just really thought a lot about working closer to home.

Are you from Fountain originally?

I'm originally from Chatfield. I had a restaurant here (in Fountain) before I was married, so I had been in Fountain at that point. ... So, I did that and then met my husband. We got married in '97, and we were looking for a place to live. We found a house down in Whalan, but then we were going to build, and at that time, we had family in Chatfield and Lanesboro, and Fountain was right in the middle. So, we selected Fountain. We've been here 22 years.

How has your first month as mayor been?

The first Wednesday in January, I was sworn in. I had a planned day off to just come and sit with Mary (Tjepkes, the city clerk) and learn more. I had a death in the family, so I had to cancel that, so now I'm planning to take a day off somewhere in February just to sit with her and just get a lot of questions answered, learn along the way.

I think the most exciting thing is I've got good compliments from friends, people in town that are excited for a change. I think with any change, there can come good ideas. But I'm just excited to serve the community, and I love this little town, you know — not much to it, but that's part of the reason why I wanted to be in the job, to say "What more can we do for the town and for the people who live here?"

What do you see as the benefits of a small-town community, and what are some of the challenges that come with governing in a small town?

I'll be honest, I don't know the challenges yet. I'm just waiting to see what's to come. I think I've got experience in management and being able to massage conversations and listen, learn from that, not jumping to quick conclusions but really understanding "What is the need here?"

At the head of the table, Fountain Mayor Tammy Danielson leads a Fountain City Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

I think the best part is having a small neighborhood even though you have a small town. You have people that have lived here and now their grandparents are living here, so you have the multi-generational families here, and I think you pretty much know everyone you might need to be in contact with. So, if I need to find someone for an economic development (project), you might know your neighbor or someone on the street that's part of that, and I think it's easier that way. It's not going to get you all the answers or maybe the endpoint you want, but you have that "in" where you know someone. That makes it easier.

What do you do outside of work? You said you had a side jewelry business?

I have, for many, many years, I've made jewelry. I was heavily more involved in doing shows pre-COVID. I kind of put that on hold for a while, too. It got busier at my job. ... I still love to make it. I give a lot of it away to friends as gifts, and I have a jewelry room, which is my thing I love.

I like to volunteer. And we camp. I consider it almost a full-time hobby seven, six months out of the year.

What are your goals as mayor?

I am very humble in my role because I really don't know what it feels like or what it's going to be like to be a mayor. I feel it's going to be a learning game for me.

When you looked at the votes, the gentleman that was running against me was a current council member, lots of experience. ... (The vote) was like 60/40, so I said, "There's 40 (percent of) people that would have preferred I am not in my position." So, I have to figure out how I can, some way, in my tenure here have them thankful that I'm doing what I'm doing. That's all I ask.