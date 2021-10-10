SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Four children injured in Mower County crash

Four children were treated for non-life threatening injuries in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
October 10, 2021 01:04 PM
Four children and one woman were treated for non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Mower County on Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Peggy Ann Hanson, 52, of Austin, and four children ranging in age from 5 to 13 were hurt when the 2015 Jeep Hanson was driving collided with a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Logan Carlyle Cox, 25, also of Austin.

Hanson and her four passengers, ages 5, 8, 11 and 13, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and 175th Street in Mower County. Both drivers were heading south on Highway 218 when they collided, according to the State Patrol report.

Cox and a passenger, Ana Maria Chavez-Mendez, 22, and two 3-year-olds weren't injured, according to the report.

Mower County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

