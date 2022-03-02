SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Four cows dead after wandering into the road, getting hit by car Tuesday night

The driver of the 2011 Buick Enclave SUV that struck the animals was uninjured.

Crash report police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 02, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Four cows are dead after breaking out of their fencing, wandering into the roadway and getting struck by a car Tuesday night, March 1, 2022.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called around 8:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of 75th Street Northwest for a report of a crash blocking the roadway, according to Capt. James Schueller. Two cows had been struck and killed by a vehicle while two other cows were severely injured.

The driver of a 2011 Buick Enclave SUV told deputies he was eastbound on 75th Street and crested a hill around the 6500 block and came down the other side to find about 20 cows in the roadway. The driver estimated he was going 58 to 60 mph at the time of impact, according to Schueller.

The driver was not injured in the crash and was eventually able to drive his vehicle home.

Other motorists in the area stopped for the collision to see if they could assist. One of those who stopped located the owner of the cows, who confirmed they were his cows and that they had busted through some fencing.

The two severely injured cows were euthanized by deputies at the request of their owner due to the severity of their injuries.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEROCHESTERACCIDENTS
