Four downtown Rochester skyway connections unavailable following fire

ROCHESTER — With the Galleria at University Square closed after a fire on Wednesday, skyway connections will also be unavailable.

The skyway is open up to the Galleria, though connections to another skyway or the street level are closed. The city of Rochester asks people to exit the skyway system before getting to the Galleria or select an alternate route.

Titan Development and Investments, the owner of the Galleria, said the building will remain closed "in order to repair smoke and water damage," according to a statement shared with the Post Bulletin. Crews located the fire in the chimney exhaust system. It’s still under investigation where the fire initially started.