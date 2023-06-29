Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Four downtown Rochester skyway connections unavailable following fire

The Galleria at University Square is closed due to a Wednesday morning fire that was located in the chimney exhaust system. It’s still under investigation where the fire initially started.

IMG_1574.jpg
Rochester firetrucks block Broadway Avenue South while responding to a structure fire call Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in downtown Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 8:48 PM

ROCHESTER — With the Galleria at University Square closed after a fire on Wednesday, skyway connections will also be unavailable.

The skyway is open up to the Galleria, though connections to another skyway or the street level are closed. The city of Rochester asks people to exit the skyway system before getting to the Galleria or select an alternate route.

Titan Development and Investments, the owner of the Galleria, said the building will remain closed "in order to repair smoke and water damage," according to a statement shared with the Post Bulletin. Crews located the fire in the chimney exhaust system. It’s still under investigation where the fire initially started.

Find more news important to you

Galleria_Skyway_Impacts.png
Four downtown Rochester skyway connections are unavailable following the Galleria at University Square fire on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023.
Contributed / City of Rochester

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Body recovered from Rochester retention pond
June 28, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Towers Condominiums
Business
Rochester Towers association wants residents to return for 'limited occupancy'
June 28, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
project hero
Local
Pine Island Fire Department, American Legion to host fundraiser for heroes
June 28, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Wildfire Smoke
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 28, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
graham.jpg
Community
Fear of youth experimenting with a 'psychedelic' trip grips Rochester
June 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Your Style - Ally Hanten Ebert
Lifestyle
Stands out sans distraction
June 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban