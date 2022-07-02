SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Four injured in three vehicle crash in Lake City

All four injured were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries on Friday, July 1, 2022, after a three-car crash.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 02, 2022 01:45 PM
LAKE CITY — Four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Lake City at 8:09 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022.

A 2013 Ford Escape and 2002 Ford F150 were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 61 and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on the highway when all vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Escape, 72-year-old Linda Katherine Blocker of Prior Lake, Minn., and her passenger, 71-year-old William Henry Blocker of Prior Lake, Minn., were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The three candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
July 02, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Marcos Freitas Gudmundson
Exclusive
Lifestyle
‘You are what you wear’
Marcos Freitas Gudmundson’s style is all about honoring culture, confidence and comfort.
July 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban

Bricio Donaldo Cuaquehua Sanchez, 24 of Lake City, the driver of the F150, and a passenger, Noe Fabian Cuaquehua Sanchez, 31 of Lake City, were uninjured in the crash. A third passenger, 24-year-old Maribel Salas of Lake City, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 59-year-old Cindy Marie Moberg of Minneapolis, and a 13-year-old female passenger of Minneapolis, were uninjured. A third passenger, 63-year-old Wesley Moberg of Minneapolis, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Fire Department and Lake City Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
