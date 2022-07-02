Four injured in three vehicle crash in Lake City

LAKE CITY — Four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Lake City at 8:09 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022.

A 2013 Ford Escape and 2002 Ford F150 were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 61 and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on the highway when all vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Escape, 72-year-old Linda Katherine Blocker of Prior Lake, Minn., and her passenger, 71-year-old William Henry Blocker of Prior Lake, Minn., were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

Bricio Donaldo Cuaquehua Sanchez, 24 of Lake City, the driver of the F150, and a passenger, Noe Fabian Cuaquehua Sanchez, 31 of Lake City, were uninjured in the crash. A third passenger, 24-year-old Maribel Salas of Lake City, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 59-year-old Cindy Marie Moberg of Minneapolis, and a 13-year-old female passenger of Minneapolis, were uninjured. A third passenger, 63-year-old Wesley Moberg of Minneapolis, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Fire Department and Lake City Ambulance also responded.